Israel Elections: Menachem Begin's son, Bennie, runs with Gideon Sa'ar

Prime Ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar received a boost on Thursday, when former Likud minister Bennie Begin announced that he will run with Sa'ar's New Hope Party in the March 23 election. Begin, who is the son of former Likud prime minister Menachem Begin, will receive a realistic slot on the New Hope list. "Bennie will be an important addition in the battle for the country's future," Sa'ar said. Begin, 77, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to be defeated due to his attacks on legal institutions, which he called "a strange and dangerous phenomenon.""I was happy that Gideon took the daring step to form a new party to replace the government," Begin said." There is an opportunity to do it in the election ahead and everyone can take part in this effort." Sa'ar also drafted a granddaughter of former Likud prime minister Yitzhak Shamir, attorney Michal Diamant. The Likud responded: "It does not matter who Sa'ar adds to his list, whether it is a soccer player, Elvis Presley or Kim Kardashian. It does not change that Sa'ar would need the Left to form a government."
