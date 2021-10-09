The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Breast cancer survivor shoots campaign for awareness month

Shluvot, an organization for those with cancer, has focused this year's breast cancer awareness campaign on the next generation and ensuring they are tested early.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 9, 2021 14:03
Shluvot Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. (photo credit: Yaara Delgoshen/Shluvot)
Shluvot Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign.
(photo credit: Yaara Delgoshen/Shluvot)
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Shluvot, a group for women and men with cancer that offers meetings and workshops, launched a campaign to raise awareness for breast cancer.
The campaign was designed and photographed by breast cancer survivor and family photographer Yaara Delgoshen.
"This year, the awareness campaign is focused on the next generation - our girls," said Delgoshen, who added the the campaign was about "how we make sure to maintain their awareness and ensure that they are tested in time in the future. Research has already proven that early discovery saves lives."
Shluvot Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. (credit: Yaara Delgoshen/Shluvot) Shluvot Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. (credit: Yaara Delgoshen/Shluvot)
Campaign slogans included "There is only one mom, so go get tested," and "For her you run to the doctor, and for yourself?" The slogans are paired with pictures of mothers with breast cancer alongside their daughters. One of the featured mothers is Shluvot founder Sharon Eitan.
"When I went back to photography [after treatment for breast cancer], I decided that in honor of breast cancer awareness month, I would photograph the women whose lives were shaken one day by a cancer diagnosis," said Delgoshen. 
"It was important to me to show them as they are: full of power, resilience, strength, femininity and with that, to remind every woman to call and every man to remind the women in his life to call and make an appointment."
Shluvot offers free activities for men and women with cancer in 12 branches across Israel. The branches are run by volunteers and Delgoshen produces an awareness campaign annually.


Tags women breast cancer Cancer Treatment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Medical interns highlight Israel's health system problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by