Breast cancer survivor shoots campaign for awareness month

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month , Shluvot, a group for women and men with cancer that offers meetings and workshops, launched a campaign to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The campaign was designed and photographed by breast cancer survivor and family photographer Yaara Delgoshen.

"This year, the awareness campaign is focused on the next generation - our girls," said Delgoshen, who added the the campaign was about "how we make sure to maintain their awareness and ensure that they are tested in time in the future. Research has already proven that early discovery saves lives."

Shluvot Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign. (credit: Yaara Delgoshen/Shluvot)

Campaign slogans included "There is only one mom, so go get tested," and "For her you run to the doctor, and for yourself?" The slogans are paired with pictures of mothers with breast cancer alongside their daughters. One of the featured mothers is Shluvot founder Sharon Eitan.

"When I went back to photography [after treatment for breast cancer], I decided that in honor of breast cancer awareness month, I would photograph the women whose lives were shaken one day by a cancer diagnosis," said Delgoshen.

"It was important to me to show them as they are: full of power, resilience, strength, femininity and with that, to remind every woman to call and every man to remind the women in his life to call and make an appointment."

Shluvot offers free activities for men and women with cancer in 12 branches across Israel. The branches are run by volunteers and Delgoshen produces an awareness campaign annually.