The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Bus drivers protest violent attacks in Tel Aviv

Violent attacks on bus drivers surged in the past months throughout Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 14:35
Bus drivers protest in front of parked buses and Israel Police officers on September 12, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Bus drivers protest in front of parked buses and Israel Police officers on September 12, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Bus drivers are protesting their working conditions and their environment, as well as the violence they have experienced recently, near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported on Sunday.
Violent attacks on bus drivers surged in the past months throughout Israel over mask disputes between the drivers and the passengers. 
Last week, three minors were arrested after throwing glass bottles at buses in Givat Ze'ev, a settlement close to Jerusalem, and spraying the drivers with pepper spray.
In August, a bus driver in Ashdod was lightly injured after being attacked by three young men. The men, who reportedly attacked the driver after he told them to put their masks on, escaped from the scene. Two days prior to that incident, another driver had his nose broken by a passenger who refused to wear a mask. A day before that, a passenger on a bus in Tel Aviv threatened the driver and then smashed windows on the bus with a hammer after being told to wear a mask.
In July, a 19-year-old resident of Jerusalem was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attacking a bus driver in the haredi city of Modi'in Illit in the West Bank.
Bus drivers march in Tel Aviv in protest of the violent attacks against them. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI) Bus drivers march in Tel Aviv in protest of the violent attacks against them. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
"If [Transporation Minister Merav Michaeli] continues to ignore the basic requirements of bus drivers, we will not hesitate to go to the High Court of Justice," said Israel Ganon, head of the Bus Drivers' Union at the Histadrut.
"We can shut down the entire country," added Ganon.
According to the Bus Drivers' Union data, 3,644 drivers were attacked in 2020, but the actual number is even higher because only 47% of attacks are reported. Some 19% of bus drivers reported three or more attacks throughout the year.


Tags protests bus Coronavirus Masks
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must do what it takes to stop Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Should Kevin McCarthy be Speaker of the House? - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by