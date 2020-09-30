Coalition faces rebellion as Knesset votes to limit protests

Protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued on Wednesday night, even though the Knesset plenum voted 46 to 38 at 4:30am early Wednesday to limit demonstrations due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Crime Minister protest group held a symbolic demonstration outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday night. The Black Flag movement announced that they will demonstrate in one thousand locations across the country on Thursday and Saturday night.

The Jerusalem Post was told by sources that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit believes the government must still enact regulations for its ban on mass protests to fully go into effect. The government is expected to enact the regulations to take effect before the weekend, despite pressure on Blue and White ministers to vote against them. The changes limit the protests during the lockdown to people who live within a kilometer of Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem. Even after they take effect, they will only last a week, and the Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee will be able to overturn them.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid praised Haimovich, saying she had more courage than two IDF chief of staff, referring to party leaders Benny Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi. Blue and White MKs Miki Haimovich and Ram Shefa rebelled against the coalition and voted together with the opposition against the changes. Haimovich said she had to follow her conscience.

The Blue and White MKs came under tremendous pressure ahead of the vote. Black Flag said its activists sent 4716 text messages to Blue and White MKs. One Blue and White MK said she received 681 emails.

Yesh Atid MK Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh f a ced criticism from co alition chairman Miki Zohar, who was serving as acting Knesset speaker, for her speech about the need to set an example for children by stopping Netanyahu's alleged corruption.

"That was one of the most repulsive and disgusting speeches I have heard," said Zohar. Kamal-Mreeh responded that his reaction disgraced the Knesset speaker's rostrum and that he should be ashamed.

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin spoke to Zohar about his behavior on Wednesday and told him he had crossed red lines. Yesh Atid MK Orna Barbivai called on Levin to fire Zohar from his post as deputy Knesset speaker.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report

