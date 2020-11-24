Court to hold new hearing on demolition of Mitzpe Kramim outpost homes

The High Court of Justice agreed on Tuesday to hold a new debate on the pending demolition of illegal settler homes in the West Bank Kramim outpost.The decision reopens the legal debate on the use of the market regulation principle, a legal tool which the Israeli Right wants to use to help authorize settler homes in instances in which, they argue, were built in good faith on what turned out to be private Palestinian property.settler homes in Mitzpe Kramim, in this instance it could not be applied. On Tuesday, however, the court said it would in fact hear argument with regard to the applicability of the market principle to the homes slated for demotion.The issue in Mitzpe Kramim is complicated because the IDF had relocated the outpost to its current location on agricultural lands on the outskirts of the Kochav HaShahar settlement. The state has argued to the court that the outpost residents could, therefore, not have known they were on private Palestinian property.The Magistrate’s Court had ruled in favor of the outpost and in support of the market regulation. Palestinians then appealed to the High Court of Justice, which overturned the Magistrate Court’s ruling.In March the HCJ ruled that more than 30 structures in the unauthorized hilltop community had to be demolished within 36 months, because they were built on private Palestinian property.The judges gave a nod in the direction of a market regulation which gave special standing to illegal building by those who did not know they were breaking the law.The judges in August said that while the market principle could be applicable with regard to the illegal
In a statement, the Mitzpe Kramim residents said they welcomed the court HCJ decision, noting that they understood that this case could be precedent setting when it came to the possible use of the market regulation in Judea and Samaria.The initial decision, they said, had not given proper weight to the harm and injustice done to the outpost families.The left-wing group Peace Now said it plans to ask to join the case as a "friend of the court" so that it could present an argument explaining why the market regulation was dangerous.Overall in the West Bank, Peace Now said, settlers have confiscating some 10,000 dunams of private Palestinian lands on which 7,000 settler homes were built."A detailed description of the way the Israeli Authorities and the Settlement Division administer the lands" would show that these activities were "far from being in good faith," Peace Now said.Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz called on politicians to save Mitzpe Kramim by restraining the court"Unfortunately, the court has proven all along that its rulings are political and taken from the left-wing's hand book. We have no expectations from the judges. We have unequivocal demands from elected officials," Ganz said.He called on the politicians to leave Mitzpe Kramim in its current location on the outskirts of the Kochav HaSahahar settlement and to work to strengthen the settlements in Judea and Samaria.The HCJ decision comes as the government is under pressure from right-wing politician to legalize unauthorized settler construction in both the settlements and the outposts.