COVID-19 lockdown: Anger, frustration among Israelis stranded abroad

Ben-Gurion Airport was shut on January 25 to all commercial flights without prior notice due to the government’s concerns over the entry of highly contagious COVID-19 variants into the country, and is only scheduled to reopen by February 21 at the earliest.

It is estimated that some 10,000 Israelis are currently stuck abroad, although the Population Authority of the Interior Ministry did not reply to a request for information on the precise figure.

The government has now set up a formal process to apply for a permit to reenter the country for those who travelled abroad before the airport was closed, but applicants are experiencing delays and other obstacles in their efforts to return home and to their families.

Some families have been separated for weeks, some individuals are unable to work, and others are facing severe disruption to their lives and those of their children, and in many cases suffering financially.

Applications are currently being processed through a special committee under the auspices of the Regional Cooperation Ministry and its minister Ofir Akunis, with representatives from the Health, Interior, Transport and Aliyah and Integration ministries, and chaired by Regional Cooperation Ministry Director-General Hashem Hussein.

There is, however, just one flight to Israel per day from around the world, operated by Israir from Frankfurt, Germany, meaning that even citizens who have obtained a permit to reenter Israel are having severe difficulties getting a flight and returning home.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

These problems are compounded by the requirement to present a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of flying which has proved difficult for some people to time accordingly with their flights into Frankfurt and their ongoing journey to Israel.

Yaakov Mikhli, an immigrant from the US who made aliyah with his wife and five children two years ago, is currently stuck in New York, having travelled to the US for work at the beginning of January before the airport was shut.

Mikhli, who has had both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, was supposed to return on January 28 but has been left stranded ever since the government closed the airport.

This weekend is Mikhli’s daughter’s bat mitzvah and at present it does not appear that he will be present for the occasion.

He applied on Sunday for permission to reenter the country but has yet to hear back.

Even were Mikhli to get approval to return it appears unlikely he will be able to find a flight back to Israel, since flights from Frankfurt are greatly oversubscribed and the three “rescue flights” scheduled by El Al on Monday to fly from New York on Thursday and Saturday night were booked out in a matter of hours.

His wife Michelle, who has been taking care of their children by herself since her husband left for the US, said that life as an immigrant without family in Israel is generally challenging and has been made even more difficult during the COVID-19 crisis.

Now, without her husband, things have become even harder.

Michelle said that her family has no close relatives at all in Israel and so the bat mitzvah celebration was regardless going to be staged without grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Now their daughter will not even have her father for the celebration.

“We have done everything by the book, we follow the rules, and it’s so frustrating to feel like we have ben stranded with no help,” she said.

“For a family to be separated like this is very disappointing and scary.”

Joanna Braunold, her husband Daniel, and their two children are all Israeli citizens but have been living in the UK for the last two years where Daniel has been working as a pediatric anesthetic consultant.

They were scheduled to return to Israel this coming Sunday and for Daniel to restart work at Rambam Hospital in Haifa, but are now in limbo as their application for an entry permit remains unanswered and their flight was cancelled.

The lease on their apartment expires at the end of next week and cannot be extended, and the couple are now searching for somewhere for their family to live while they wait for the permit and try and find a new flight.

Braunold also noted difficulties with the online application form, which others have also experienced.

Completion of the form is supposed to end with receipt of a confirmation number, but applicants people have reported not receiving one and therefore being unable to track the status of their application.

In addition, Braunold said the application form allows for only one individual at a time to submit an application and that subsequent efforts to apply for other family members resulted in a message that an application had already been filed.

Michael, another immigrant to Israel who requested his family name not be used, is stuck in Paris after he flew out to France on January 22 to visit his elderly parents who he had not seen for many months.

He applied for an entry permit on Friday but has still not received an answer. Michael works in the financial services industry and cannot work remotely and has therefore been required to either take unpaid leave or vacation during this time.

Former MK Rabbi Dov Lipman, who has been working voluntarily to assist Israeli citizens stranded abroad described the situation as “chaotic” and “ a circus,” and deplored the government’s handling of the crisis.

“I don’t have a doubt that if the prime minister or other ministers had relatives abroad that they would find the justification to get them approval to return home,” said Lipman.

“Leaders must look at their people as members of their own family and sadly they aren’t doing so. This inhumane policy must end. Approvals must be given to all Israelis immediately and flights must be provided for them.”

In a statement made to The Jerusalem Post by Akunis, the minister said "The multi-ministry committee, chaired by Hashem Hussein, will on the one hand, exercise high-sensitivity to the requests it receives. On the other hand, the committee will not act irresponsibly. Each and every request will receive a fair consideration from the committee members, in full accordance with the criteria approved by the cabinet.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Transport said “In accordance with the government decision to limit entry in to Israel, with the goal of preventing the entry of [COVID-19] mutations, it was determined to operate one flight a week to Frankfurt. The destination was decided due to the availability of flights to other destinations around the world.

“Following requests we were made aware of, we have scheduled additional flights to destinations in the US and Dubai in order to return citizens to Israel who left the country before January 25, or others who exited legally.”

The Health Ministry did not respond to a request for comment as to why all Israeli citizens have not been given the automatic right to return home.