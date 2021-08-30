The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 serological tests for those vaccinated abroad available at Ben-Gurion

Israel does not recognize vaccination or recovery certificates from other countries in the world, but by proving the presence of antibodies in their blood, travelers can obtain Israeli documentation.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 30, 2021 13:42
Israelis at Ben-Gurion Airport as coronavirus cases increase, August 5, 2021. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Israelis at Ben-Gurion Airport as coronavirus cases increase, August 5, 2021.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Inbound travelers vaccinated abroad will now have the opportunity to take a serological test when entering Israel in order to be recognized as recovered in Israel.
FEMI, the company operating the airport testing stations – where all passengers are required to take a PCR test upon arrival – has started to also offer the option of a rapid serological test.
Israel does not recognize vaccination or recovery certificates from other countries in the world, but by proving the presence of antibodies in their blood, travelers can obtain Israeli documentation – a recovery certificate and a green pass.
A spokesperson for the company said that most of the testing stations at Ben Gurion are also equipped to perform the serological tests.
The results are delivered within 20 minutes by text message, with a link to download the full document, she added. They are also sent to the Health Ministry.
The test costs NIS 126 – less than any other option currently available through laboratories recognized by the ministry.
Travellers wear protective face masks at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport, as Israel restricts air travel more, on August 05, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Travellers wear protective face masks at Terminal 3, Ben Gurion International Airport, as Israel restricts air travel more, on August 05, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Israeli borders at the moment are closed to foreign nationals with very limited exceptions.
Offering rapid serological tests at the airport was considered a central part of the strategy to reopen the country to tourists. After the beginning of the fourth wave, the outline was indefinitely postponed.
On Sunday the Health Ministry announced new policies regarding travel restrictions and the green pass outline.
While at the moment all those who enter Israel from abroad are required to fully quarantine unless they come from a very limited group of yellow countries, starting from Friday all those who are vaccinated with a third dose – for at least a week – those who have been vaccinated with two shots for less than five months, those who have recovered for less than six months or for a longer period but also received one shot will be exempt from isolation unless they come from a country labeled as red – at the moment only Brazil, Bulgaria, Mexico and Turkey.
It is not clear yet how the policy will apply to people vaccinated abroad who undergo a serological test in Israel. 


