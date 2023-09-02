Camel racing operation reveals drug trade in Bedouin villages

Seven residents from the unrecognized Bedouin villages in southern Israel were detained on Friday, suspected of organizing and taking part in a camel race within a live fire training zone near the Tzeelim military base.

A combined operation by southern district police and other security units led to the raid of the suspects' properties, resulting in the confiscation of eight camels. It is believed that these animals were used for illicit gambling events, constituting both animal abuse and a breach of the Animal Cruelty Law.

"The camel race was shadowed by numerous vehicles driving recklessly and posing serious dangers within an area designated for live ammunition exercises by the IDF," the police reported. This event occurred early Wednesday morning.

During the operation, 117 camels were inspected in Bedouin compounds, out of which eight were taken due to suspicions of their illicit use. Additionally, two vehicles were confiscated, and 14 traffic citations were issued to race participants.

Israeli police are seen busting an illegal marijuana plantation in the Negev. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Marijuana plants found near military base

Moreover, security forces uncovered three drug cultivation sites in the vicinity, housing a total of 940 marijuana plants. These were promptly destroyed. All seven suspects were taken to the Segev Shalom police station for further questioning concerning their roles in the race's organization and execution.