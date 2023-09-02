The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Crime in Israel

Camel racing operation reveals drug trade in Bedouin villages

117 camels were inspected in Bedouin compounds, out of which eight were confiscated due to suspicions of their illicit use.

By WALLA!
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 23:42
Camels in the desert. (illustrative) (photo credit: PEXELS)
Camels in the desert. (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Seven residents from the unrecognized Bedouin villages in southern Israel were detained on Friday, suspected of organizing and taking part in a camel race within a live fire training zone near the Tzeelim military base.

A combined operation by southern district police and other security units led to the raid of the suspects' properties, resulting in the confiscation of eight camels. It is believed that these animals were used for illicit gambling events, constituting both animal abuse and a breach of the Animal Cruelty Law.

"The camel race was shadowed by numerous vehicles driving recklessly and posing serious dangers within an area designated for live ammunition exercises by the IDF," the police reported. This event occurred early Wednesday morning.

During the operation, 117 camels were inspected in Bedouin compounds, out of which eight were taken due to suspicions of their illicit use. Additionally, two vehicles were confiscated, and 14 traffic citations were issued to race participants.

Israeli police are seen busting an illegal marijuana plantation in the Negev. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) Israeli police are seen busting an illegal marijuana plantation in the Negev. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Marijuana plants found near military base

Moreover, security forces uncovered three drug cultivation sites in the vicinity, housing a total of 940 marijuana plants. These were promptly destroyed. All seven suspects were taken to the Segev Shalom police station for further questioning concerning their roles in the race's organization and execution.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by