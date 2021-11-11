Jerusalem Highlights: Week of November 12-18

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 12 – Enjoy a unique – Enjoy a unique LGBT -themed movie in the privacy of your own home, thanks to the recently opened 16th edition of the TLV International LGBTQ Film Festival. Prices range from NIS 74 for five VOD films, which will be available for a full year from date of purchase, to NIS 139 for 10. The range includes the 2019 documentary Mr. Leather, the 2008 collection of interviews held in this country under the title Fucking Different Tel Aviv (part of the same titled series which explores similar issues in Berlin, NYC, and São Paulo); the 2020 film Goodbye Seventies, and much more. Films are shown with English subtitles.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 13 – Digging Down: Art of the Pre-Future, a new group exhibition at the Bible Lands Museum, brings together Israeli artists who offer their unique view on archaeology. More than 90 works are placed in dialogue with the usual items on display. Among the 42 artists who have taken up the challenge are Uri Gershuni, Gilad Efrat, Dganit Brest, Sigalit Landau, Amos Kenan, Assi Meshullam.

Kenan, who was also a writer of note, was famous for his knowledge of the land; he often poked fun at the concept that the early Jewish settlers arrived at a land that was empty. Meshullam, who has an MA in Biblical Studies, explored the often unspoken history of human sacrifice in this part of the world, in his 2020 exhibition All the Gifts curated by Shira Friedman, who also curated the Bible Lands Museum exhibition.

Meshullam and Talia Yona Kliger jointly offer visitors a chance to explore ritualistic stations during their museum visit in this rich and thought-provoking exhibition. (Until April 3 2022).

Open today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are NIS 44 for an adult/ NIS 22 for a child. Call (02) 5611-066 for more information. The BLMJ is open Sunday to Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 14 – Kol HaOt Gallery is presenting a group exhibition under the title 48: Creative Quarantine. Curated by Eli Kaplan Wildeman, the concept is that all the invited artists created works during a 48-hour period of isolation, and that the theme explored should relate to the 48 ways of gaining Torah knowledge. For the curious, the list begins with learning and hearing a teacher, and moves on to suggest limiting sleeping and carrying burdens with a friend.

It was this theme which was picked up by The Jerusalem Post’s Heddy Abramowitz; her painting presents the late US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and female IDF soldiers. Open today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the exhibition is part of the Jerusalem Biennale, and will be shown until December 30, 2021. The space is at Hutzot HaYotzer Artist’s Colony. Phone (02) 990-5177.

More works by Abramowitz and other artists, among them Jordan Wolfson, can be seen at Artspace Story (at Artspace Gallery on 5 Hazfira St). Visits by appointments only via email artspace.jerusalem@gmail.com, or call 054-637-1100.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 15 – Watch the 1996 neo-noir film Bound directed by Lilly and Lana Wachowski [The Matrix, Cloud Atlas, Sense8]; in this, their first film, they cast Jennifer Tilly as Violet, a woman who wants to escape a relationship with a criminal (Joe Pantoliano) and finds love with Corky (Gina Gershon). The two lovers attempt to steal mafia-money. Will they make it?

9:30 p.m. at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as part of its neo-noir films series. Phone (02) 565-4333 for tickets.

TUESDAY NOVEMBER 16 – Beauty and the Beast , adapted for young children (ages 5 to 10) by the Fresco Dance Company and the Orna Porat Theater, will show at 5:30 p.m. at the Payes Hall for Arts and Culture Jerusalem, 22 Emanuel Morano St., Pisgat Ze’ev. Tickets range from NIS 55 to NIS 69. Doors open at 5 p.m. In Hebrew.

Phone 2912* or visit https://htjer.smarticket.co.il / (Hebrew site only) for tickets. Public transport options include taking the light rail to Pisgat Ze’ev Merkaz station, or bus lines 148, 142, 65, 53, 47, 44, 22

Why not try a very different theater show, Unpleasant Girl for a Serious Relationship, by Tehila Yeshayahu-Adghe? This one-woman comedy-drama deals with the perspective of an Israeli Ethiopian woman on Israeli life, being a single woman, and the world at large. Written by Moshe Malka and co-created with Yeshayahu-Adghe. In Hebrew.

8:30 p.m. at Confederation House, NIS 40. 12 Emile Botta St. Phone (02) 539-9360.

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 17 – A special screening of the 2016 film Africa! Sia lives on Kilimanjaro by Dvorit Shargal will take place at 6 p.m. at the National Library followed by a discussion with the director. The original book was written by Astrid Lindgren (Pippi Longstocking) and published in 1958 as part of the Children’s Everywhere series. This book introduced young readers to Sia, a young girl living in Tanzania; the series introduced other children from around the globe. In her films, Shargal attempts to find these children, now fully grown, and learn what has happened in their respective lives. Both film and discussion will be held in Hebrew.

Tickets NIS 25. Visit https://live-events.nli.org.il/en to learn more or call 074-733-6400.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 18 – “Greater Baka’s Gold: Let’s Connect” is an English-speakers program which this week features guest speaker Donny Ebenstein, who will share with the audience how to manage a challenging conversation. This kicks off a series of English lectures aimed at the Anglo-Jewish community of Greater Baka. Ebenstein is the author of the 2013 book, I Hear You: Repair Communication Breakdowns, Negotiate Successfully, and Build Consensus . . . in Three Simple Steps.

7:30 p.m. at the Greater Baka Community Council (Matnas), 3 Issachar St. Free but pre-register recommended at https://tinyurl.com/BakaGold

Throwing a good party? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Why not drop me a line at hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let ‘In Jerusalem’ know about it? Send emails with “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. While all information is welcome, receiving such notifications is not a guarantee they will be featured in the column.