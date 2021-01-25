Arab students studying engineering & computer science doubled in 5 years

Tel Aviv University made an impressive achievement regarding its integration of Arab students into their high-tech industry programs, resulting in the amount of Arab students studying in these fields to be doubled between the years of 2016 to 2020 in their Electrical Engineering and Computer Science programs.Tel Aviv University officials were overjoyed with this achievement, as the university in recent years made extensive efforts to integrate Arab students alongside Israeli students into their high-tech programs. more likely to quit studies amid the coronavirus crisis due to a range of socioeconomic reasons. Dr. Youssef Mashharawi, Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Inclusion of Arabs in Tel Aviv University, said: "Following great efforts to make TAU accessible to the Arab population, and guide this population toward various disciplines, we are witnessing significant growth in the number of Arab students, both male and female, on campus - in a wide range of academic programs, including science and hi-tech. In addition to the requirement for academic excellence, TAU is also making efforts to assist these students through scholarships and academic support."Another study by the Abraham Initiatives and the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation showed that Jewish and Arab university students in Israel still feel separated despite inter-group efforts and academic encounters. The same study found that the Arabic language present on campus helps Arab students feel a sense of belonging.In 2020, 307 Arab students attended the School of Electrical Engineering compared to the 136 students in 2016. In addition, the number of female Arab students studying in these fields have tripled at TAU - from 31 in 2016 to 97 in 2020. The large growth resulted from awareness raised by the university of high-tech disciplines in the Arab population. These initiatives to recruit more Arab students stems from reports that Arab students are
Donna Rachel Edmunds contributed to this report.
