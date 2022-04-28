The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hallelujah! Israel headed to Eurovision after cancellation threat

KAN had reported earlier that Israel would be unable to take part in the contest due to a Foreign Ministry strike.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 18:26
Michael Ben David (photo credit: Ohad Ka/Reshet)
Michael Ben David
(photo credit: Ohad Ka/Reshet)

Israel's delegation will take part in Eurovision 2022 in Turin on May 10 after security concerns caused by a strike by the Foreign Ministry were resolved, the Israel Broadcasting Company Kan announced on Thursday.

Why would Israel not attend Eurovision 2022?

Earlier this month, KAN announced that due to the strike's effects on security protocols, Israel’s Eurovision contestant, Michael Ben-David, would not be able to attend Eurovision 2022.

"The company thanks the Shin Bet for its efforts to work for a solution for the security issues despite the difficulty, and we are confident that Michael Ben-David will represent Israel with dignity on the world stage," said KAN.

The Foreign Ministry workers' union stated on Thursday that "the state of affairs in terms of sanctions in the Foreign Ministry remains the same," according to Maariv.

"The operation of the Shin Bet as a substitute for the coordination activities of security officers at the embassy, ​​with a risk that may be posed to Israeli interests abroad in the long run, is a certificate of poverty for decision-makers who failed to end the foreign service crisis, threatening Israel's ability to cope successfully with challenges in the international arena," added the union.

Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 23, 2021. (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)Maneskin of Italy appear on stage after winning the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, May 23, 2021. (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

The Shin Bet stated that the head of the Shin Bet had instructed security officials to examine options without the assistance of the Foreign Ministry due to the strike.



