Israel Democracy Institute highlights annual trends in haredi society

The Israel Democracy Institute on Monday published its annual report on ultra-Orthodox society, which shows recent trends in haredi society regarding lifestyle, standard of living, employment, education, social mobility and leisure.

Dr. Lee Cahaner and Dr. Gilad Malach, who edited the report, noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on Internet use among haredim.

“The new Report provides the first overview of ultra-Orthodox society after COVID-19 and during the previous coalition government, which did not include any ultra-Orthodox parties,” they said. “The upheaval created by the pandemic, which led to a dramatic increase in the number of ultra-Orthodox internet users, remains unchanged, and two-thirds of the Haredim today regularly use the internet. We see an increase in the proportion of working women and incomplete data for 2022 indicates an increase in the proportion of working men.”

Cahaner and Malach also noted the persistent employment gap between ultra-Orthodox and other Jewish communities.

“However, challenges of real integration in employment remain: the gaps in types of employment between ultra-Orthodox and other Jews have not narrowed in recent years and ultra-Orthodox are still concentrated in high percentages in education and welfare – and much less so in industry and high-tech,” they said.

“Looking to the future, the Report also shows mixed trends: on the one hand, an increase in the number of Haredi academics (though most of them degrees in education), and on the other hand, a rapid increase in technological training, which may also affect employment and wages of their graduates in the future,” Cahaner and Malach said. “Time will tell how the new government, and the face that representatives of ultra-Orthodox parties now hold significant positions of power will affect these trends.”

Population forecasts, by population group, 2022-2061 (absolute number) (credit: ISRAEL DEMOCRACY INSTITUTE)

Findings of the report

The report found that there are 1,280,000 ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel and that the population is growing at a rate of 4%, which it notes is the fastest in the country. The report cited CBS as reporting that ultra-Orthodox Jews will make up 16% of the total Israeli population by 2030.

Furthermore, the report noted that in 2020, 42.6% of all ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel lived in either Jerusalem or Bnei Brak, with 26% living in Jerusalem and 16.6% living in Bnei Brak. Additionally, 23.7% lived in Beit Shemesh.

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish family takes part in the Tashlikh ritual, to symbolically cast away sins, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel, October 3, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Education system

Regarding education, the report found that there were 373,000 ultra-Orthodox students under the age of 18 during the 2021-2022 school year, making up 19.5% of all students in Israel.

Moreover, 59% of ultra-Orthodox girls in 2019-2020 took the matriculation exams, compared to 31% in 2008-2009. However, only 15% of boys took the exams and only 14% of ultra-Orthodox students were eligible for a certificate, compared to 83% of other Jewish Israelis.

Notably, the number of ultra-Orthodox students in higher education institutions increased by 235% between 2009 and 2022, making up 10.5% of all students in Israel.

Poverty

The report also noted that in 2019, the poverty rate among ultra-Orthodox Jews (44%) was twice the rate among other Israelis (22%) and the average monthly income of ultra-Orthodox households was only NIS 14,121, compared to NIS 21,843 among other Jewish Israeli households.

Civil and military service participation

Furthermore, the number of ultra-Orthodox Israelis performing civil or military service decreased in recent years, with only 1,193 men serving in the military and 495 in civil service in 2020.

Internet usage

According to the report, more ultra-Orthodox Jews are using the Internet than before, with 66% of ultra-Orthodox Jews using the Internet compared to 94% of other Jewish Israelis.

Volunteer and charity work

Finally, the report noted that 40% of ultra-Orthodox Jews volunteer for community service and 86% donate to charity, while 23% of other Jewish Israelis volunteer for community service and 58% donate to charity.