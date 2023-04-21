The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
MK Miki Zohar was asked which Yehonatan Geffen song he liked, leaving him stumped

Not only was Geffen a songwriter, journalist, author, poet, playwright, actor and satirist, he was an Israeli cultural icon.

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 04:33
Likud parliament member Miki Zohar reacts during an arrangements committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 13, 2020. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar was interviewed on Thursday by Army Radio and discussed, among other things, the death of the late poet and creator Yehonatan Geffen, who passed away Wednesday night.

When Zohar was asked which of Geffen's songs, he particularly liked, the minister dodged the question and said: "There is no doubt that Yehonatan Geffen has written many songs. I expressed my condolences to the family and even if there are political disagreements, that's fine. He has enriched our civilized world with special and worthy things."

When the presenter repeated her question after receiving no answer, Zohar replied: "You're now taunting me, I don't want to put out of my hip now. I know the songs and I've heard some of them and read some of them, but I don't necessarily remember all their names."

Who was Yehonatan Geffen?

Not only was Geffen a songwriter, journalist, author, poet, playwright, actor and satirist, but he was also an Israeli cultural icon.

YEHONATAN GEFFEN (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)YEHONATAN GEFFEN (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Born on Kibbutz Nahalal to Aviva Dayan and Israel Geffen, he had a distinguished army career as a paratrooper serving under Matan Vilnai. His mother was Moshe Dayan's sister and like most Dayans, Geffen was politically active but did not become a legislator.

Geffen became known for his quick wit and sense of humor and often wrote one-man skits which he would perform himself as well as produce several plays. 

He had a regular column in Maariv and wrote lyrics to songs for many Israeli singers. 

On the day of his passing, Israel's radios were filled with his songs, bringing childhood memories to many Israelis.

Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this report.



Tags culture singer moshe dayan Culture in Israel miki zohar
