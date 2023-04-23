Two of Israel's leading culture and entertainment icons who passed away recently will be honored posthumously at the annual Independence Day celebration in the President's garden on Wednesday.

Several of Israel's leading singers, headed by Ester Rada, will pay tribute to Pik and Geffen by singing songs that they wrote. In addition to being songwriters, Pik and Geffen were also popular performers– each in his own right.

According to a press release from the President's Office, rehearsals are in full swing, and a new stage has been constructed.

As always, there will be a fly-past salute by the Israel Air Force, and 120 outstanding soldiers from the army, air force and navy will be publicly recognized in the presence of their families, the prime minister, the defense minister and their predecessors, as well as current IDF top brass. The outstanding soldiers will each receive scholarships.