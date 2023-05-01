The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Zehu Ze! comedy group set to receive honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan U

The members of Zehu Ze! began performing together on the government broadcasting channel in 1978 and continued until 1998, then returning during the pandemic.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: MAY 1, 2023 04:07
‘ZEHU ZE!’ actors Moni Moshonov, Dov Glickman, Shlomo Bar-Aba, Avi Kushnir and Gidi Gov appear earlier this year. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
‘ZEHU ZE!’ actors Moni Moshonov, Dov Glickman, Shlomo Bar-Aba, Avi Kushnir and Gidi Gov appear earlier this year.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The Zehu Ze! comedy/music group, whose name is synonymous with irreverent, amusing entertainment, will be receiving a very serious award – an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University – according to an announcement released on Sunday.

The members of Zehu Ze! – Dov Glickman, Shlomo Bar-Aba, Gidi Gov, Moni Moshonov and Avi Kushnir – began performing together in a program on the government broadcasting channel in 1978 and continued until 1998, then came back together for a show on KAN 11 during the pandemic.

Satire and silly sketches

Viewers young and old embraced the mix of satirical and silly sketch comedy and classic Israeli songs when they returned to the airwaves.

In the announcement, Prof. Arie Zaban, president of Bar-Ilan University, wrote that the group had earned the doctorate, “For your joint contribution to Israeli culture in the 75th year of the State of Israel. The degree committee would like to thank you for the humor and poetry that managed to make us happy and draw us all around the tribal campfire. The Israel of 1978 is completely different from the Israel of 2023. The record album became Spotify, Channel 1 became a media platform with a world name, and Zehu Ze! is no less relevant. Zehu Ze! – is still going strong.”

He continued: “Your way of making people laugh is with wit and grace. In the days of the Gulf War, and at this time, in the years of the corona epidemic, [your talents] are worthy of all praise in our eyes. It is worth amplifying the ripples of your influence that are not to be taken for granted.

Prime Minister Bennett tapes appearance on Zehu Ze. (credit: KAN 11) Prime Minister Bennett tapes appearance on Zehu Ze. (credit: KAN 11)

“It goes without saying that you manage to create, twice a week (yes, also at 1:30 p.m., on the rebroadcast) a connection among all the facets of Israeli society, and this is what we seek to [reward] by awarding the honorable title.”

The members of the group thanked Zaban and the university in a special video recorded ahead of the ceremony. Explaining the renewed interest in the show and its starts, Gov said, “We flourish in times of crisis.” Bar-Aba said, “It is very natural for us to laugh in times of war. In times of peace, we will still have to prove ourselves.”

When they are not in the series, the Zehu Ze! members have had stellar acting, comedy and music careers, and often excelled in serious roles.

Bar-Aba won the Ophir Award for Best Actor for playing a Talmud professor in the movie Footnote; Moshonov won an Ophir for playing a protective Georgian father in Late Marriage; Glickman was a hit with audiences all over the world when the series Shtisel, in which he played a disapproving father, was picked up by Netflix; and Kushnir got a Best Actor Ophir nomination for the movie Metallic Blues. Gov continues to perform as a singer.



Tags music bar ilan university comedy satire Ophir Awards Shtisel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
2

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by