Israeli hotshot Johnny Goldstein produces new Britney Spears song

Britney Spears is getting back to work – this time with former Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress has teamed up with the hip-hop hit-maker for a new song titled “Mind Your Business,” with Israeli multi-platinum record producer and songwriter Johnny Goldstein producing the song.

“Working with two living legends is the biggest honor ever,” he said.

“Will and I have been working together for the past four years and love it,” Goldstein told Ynet. “ Our collaboration is working really well. He is one of the people closest to me and a man I appreciate. He is also my friend and mentor and it is fun to create music together.”

Goldstein's ascent in the music industry

Goldstein has become one of the most sought-after producers in the fields of pop, hip-hop, dance, and electronic music.

Britney Spears performs at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California US, December 2, 2016 (credit: REUTERS)

From Motza Illit, Goldstein was already working in the studio with Hadag Nahash as a teenager while attending the Thelma Yellin High School of the Arts in Givatayim. He eventually formed a successful partnership with Ivri Lider, performing and recording under the moniker TYP (The Young Professionals). Since then, he has collaborated with David Guetta, Madonna, Shakira, and Jason Derulo, among others.

will.i.am teased the new release on his social media account earlier this week.

“Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!” he wrote in the caption of his post, along with a snippet of the song.

“You are now rocking with will.i.am,” he starts off the brief clip.

Spears then finishes the line with her popular catchphrase “Britney b****,” off the 2007 track Gimme More.

“Mind your business, b****–,” she adds at the end.

The New York Daily News contributed to this report.