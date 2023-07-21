The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Culture

Israeli hotshot Johnny Goldstein produces new Britney Spears song

Goldstein has become one of the most sought-after producers in the fields of pop, hip-hop, dance, and electronic music.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 21, 2023 19:54
JOHNNY GOLDSTEIN (photo credit: EDEN SHOHAT/SONY)
JOHNNY GOLDSTEIN
(photo credit: EDEN SHOHAT/SONY)

Britney Spears is getting back to work – this time with former Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am.

The Grammy Award-winning songstress has teamed up with the hip-hop hit-maker for a new song titled “Mind Your Business,” with Israeli multi-platinum record producer and songwriter Johnny Goldstein producing the song.

“Working with two living legends is the biggest honor ever,” he said.

“Will and I have been working together for the past four years and love it,” Goldstein told Ynet. “ Our collaboration is working really well. He is one of the people closest to me and a man I appreciate. He is also my friend and mentor and it is fun to create music together.”

Goldstein's ascent in the music industry

Goldstein has become one of the most sought-after producers in the fields of pop, hip-hop, dance, and electronic music.

Britney Spears performs at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California US, December 2, 2016 (credit: REUTERS)Britney Spears performs at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California US, December 2, 2016 (credit: REUTERS)

From Motza Illit, Goldstein was already working in the studio with Hadag Nahash as a teenager while attending the Thelma Yellin High School of the Arts in Givatayim. He eventually formed a successful partnership with Ivri Lider, performing and recording under the moniker TYP (The Young Professionals). Since then, he has collaborated with David Guetta, Madonna, Shakira, and Jason Derulo, among others. 

will.i.am teased the new release on his social media account earlier this week. 

“Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!” he wrote in the caption of his post, along with a snippet of the song.

“You are now rocking with will.i.am,” he starts off the brief clip.

 Spears then finishes the line with her popular catchphrase “Britney b****,” off the 2007 track Gimme More.

“Mind your business, b****–,” she adds at the end.

The New York Daily News contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by