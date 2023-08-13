Gal Gadot discusses career over chicken wings on 'Hot Ones' YouTube show

Gal Gadot made an appearance on the hit youtube show Hot Ones, alongside host Sean Evans in an episode released on Thursday, where she partook in incrementally spicy hot wings alongside giving her insights into past projects and her new Netflix spy thriller Heart of Stone which began streaming on Saturday, August 11.

The show, now with over 300 episodes, features a litany of celebrities and revolves around the premise of the celebrity attempting to eat a serving of chicken wings, each one covered in ever spicier hot sauce whilst the host asks questions related to the guest's life and career with naturally comedic outcomes.

Gadot described herself as "enjoying spice in food but not 'spicy food'” before describing her new Netflix show as a step up from previous work and not “just another Wonder Woman”. She describes the show as “raw and dynamic”, mentioning that she had to “train for months” in preparation for the stunts she performs in the series, leg day getting a dishonorable mention.

Evans asked Gadot to speak on some of her favorite scenes, and she said that she felt that the opening scene of Wonder Woman 2 was her most “jaw-dropping performance” although on-location filming in the Canary Islands for the Fast and Furious franchise took first place when asked for her "most bonkers" car stunt.

Continuing to a hot wing measuring 71,000 on the Scoville scale, Gadot spoke about her founding role in the Goodles Mac and Cheese company. Gadot described her vision for the perfect bowl as “rich, creamy, salt and sweet” and preferably the food should “melt in your mouth”.

Gadot received some compliments from the host Evans, who remarked that he had "never had a guest so perfect in their non-verbal communication".

Evans showed interest in Israeli culture, asking her for recommendations for Israeli snacks which Americans may enjoy, prompting Gal to suggest the vegan wafer snack ‘Tortit’ before confessing that most Israeli confectionary is also available in the US.

Gadot's early career

Moving on to her early career as Miss Israel, 2004 winner, Gadot remarked that she was shocked upon winning and had only joined as “a story for the grandkids”, but had enjoyed performing her opening dance sequence.

The show wrapped up with Gadot and Evans sharing an unranked variety of mega-hot sauce whilst Gal attempted to teach Evans a Hebrew tongue twister.

“It's a miracle I speak English now,” she said.