Gal Gadot to take on most historical role yet as Cleopatra

Israeli actress Gal Gadot is set to take on one of her most historical roles yet, appearing in a future film as Cleopatra, Queen of Egypt, according to the star's recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong.

Gadot, 38, spoke with the publication for their July issue as part of promoting her upcoming spy film Heart of Stone. The actress, who is now the proud recipient of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, feels it was her responsibility to portray Cleopatra as "a household name" in her native country, bordering with Egypt, where the ancient queen ruled.

"You know, if Wonder Woman is the imaginary strong female leader, Cleopatra’s actually the real one," the actress told Vogue Hong Kong. "That’s a perfect example of a story that I wanted to tell because I started reading different books about Cleopatra, and I said, wow, that’s fascinating."

How did Gadot see the woman she was portraying in the past?

"All I ever saw in regards to Cleopatra from film was that she was this seductive woman who had an affair with Julius Caesar and Marc Anthony," she added.

Gal Gadot in Death on the Nile. (credit: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox)

Though the film is yet to enter production, the actress has proclaimed her excitement to portray this historical leader, according to Vogue Hong Kong. "I’m so passionate to tell her story and to bring justice to this character and her legacy and celebrate her and her legacy," adding that the team "[has] a beautiful script, and I cannot wait to share this story with the world and change the narrative of Cleopatra simply being a [seductress]."