Noa Kirel honors Israeli victims of Hamas's massacre in NYC

Noa Kirel, Israel’s international pop diva, performed last week in New York City in honor of those murdered and kidnapped in the October 7 massacre.

Draped in the Israeli flag, Kirel performed Hatikvah, the Israeli national anthem, at Barclays Center before the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets played Maccabi Ra’anana of the Israeli National League on October 12. The audience, along with the players, observed a moment of silence before the game. Kirel concluded her performance by declaring, “Am Yisrael Chai!” – the Jewish nation lives!

The sports world showed its support for Israel in the wake of the massacre through statements released by the Nets, Barclays, the NBA, and the National Basketball Players Association.

“We stand with the people of Israel and pray for peace for the entire region,” the statement from the NBA and NBPA read in part.

Israeli entertainers try to console families fleeing the South

Back at home, artists headed out to where they were most needed: to play for survivors of the massacre and soldiers preparing for battle or guarding the home front. Israel’s entertainers and creative community – at least those who were not conscripted into military reserve duty – tried to console families displaced from the South and to entertain soldiers, appearing in hospitals, military bases and hotels, and at bar and bat mitzvahs, circumcision ceremonies, and weddings. DAVID BROZA performs at the Klezmer Festival in Safed in 2017 (credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)

David Broza, one of Israel’s best-loved singer/songwriters, met Tuesday with soldiers in Ofakim and performed for Rachel, a lone soldier from Long Island, and Osher Beniso, a soldier who told him that she loves to sing. He asked her what she would like to sing for him, and he accompanied her on guitar as she gave a moving rendition of Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Broza also performed at the brit mila (circumcision) of a baby born in Kfar Aza a few days before the massacre there, as well as for those displaced by the war from both the North and the South at Kibbutz Givat Haviva. He then continued on to Tel Aviv, where he added his voice to a memorial at Dizengoff Square. Advertisement

Writing on Instagram, he said: “I was given the privilege and honor to play a couple of songs during a Brit Mila for a baby born in Kfar Aza a couple of days before the tragic event erupted.” The newborn, from the Basilian and Hermesh families, was named Rani, he added.

“As I write these words,” he concluded, “we are praying for news of the missing uncle, Omer Hermesh. A lot of tears mixed with hope – Yihye Tov.” The last two words, meaning “It will be good,” were a reference to his classic song by the same name.

On Tuesday, Broza arrived at a school now used to house soldiers; just before the performance was to begin, there was an alert of a possible terrorist infiltration. As the soldiers awaited their orders, Broza received a request to perform one of his beloved hits, “Don’t Ask Me If I Love,” and he did.

When singer/songwriter Harel Skaat visited Tel HaShomer Hospital to perform on Tuesday for the wounded, there was a missile alert. He continued to perform in a protected space, singing a hymn a cappella to an appreciative audience. He also made many other appearances around the country.

Singer/songwriter and guitarist Danny Sanderson posted photos of himself playing songs for evacuees from the South, as did dozens of other Israeli artists, including Ivri Lider, Eviatar Banai, Eyal Golan, Yuval Dayan, Rita, and virtually every other Israeli performer.

Rita joined the “Zehu Ze!” group for a performance broadcast on Kan 11 on October 12; the musical comedy show will return on October 19 following the evening news broadcast. Zehu Ze! will also host musician Shlomi Shabat and mentalist Lior Suchard this week, joined by children who have fled their homes in the South.

In an especially creative initiative, artists who dub films and cartoons for children, calling themselves Dubbing Angels, are offering to send youngsters calming messages in the voices of the characters they love – similar to Cameo Kids in the US. At press time, there was not yet a website to request such a message, but the organizers suggest that people contact their children’s beloved artists directly via Instagram and Facebook. Idan Zilberman, an actor/producer/dubbing actor, has posted a list of artists on his Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/idanzil35), and they include those who voice characters on the Hebrew versions of SpongeBob, Bob the Builder, The Lion King, Fireman Sam, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid, and more.

One parent whose son had received such a message told The Jerusalem Post, “You can’t imagine his smile when he heard it.”