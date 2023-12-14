Israeli satire television show Eretz Nehederet struck again on Wednesday night in their latest skit, where they "recreated" a news broadcast, asking for donations to be sent directly to Hamas as a way to "help the Gazan residents."

Eretz Nehederet, Israel's version of Saturday Night Live, has been a cornerstone of Israeli humor and social commentary since its inception. With its sharp wit, cutting-edge humor, and fearless approach to tackling sensitive issues, the show has captured the hearts of viewers across the country.

The skit starts out showing a woman in a hijab broadcaster standing in what looks like the middle of a Gaza war scene and claiming that "the children in Gaza are suffering." She then begs the public to send money to the link below, showing a link that goes directly to Hamas's site.

Gaza’s sky is black but Qatar is always sunny. pic.twitter.com/iIUOtmKEGR — ארץ נהדרת (@Eretz_Nehederet) December 13, 2023

The next scene shows money donations growing worldwide before being sent to Gaza, which then looks like the money is being redirected to Doha, Qatar. Hamas leaders are seen sitting in a suite at the Doha Plaza with dollar bills raining down on them.

'Donate us some money, my dog needs new Armani'

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh attends a meeting with members of international media at his office in Gaza City, June 20, 2019 (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

As the scene turns to the Qatari hotel room, the intro to their parody of the K-Pop song Money by Lisa.

Three Eretz Nehederet actors, dressed as three Hamas leaders, are seen sitting on the couch in the hotel suite. The three leaders being, Mousa Abu Marzook, Deputy Chairman of the Hamas political bureau, who is worth $3 billion, Khaled Mashaal, leader of the Hamas diaspora office, worth $4 billion, and Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of the Hamas political bureau, worth $5 billion.

They then start singing the parody. In the parody, they called out porn star Mia Khalifa for being a Hamas supporter by adding lyrics, such as, "Call Mia Khalifa, to play us some FIFA, and tell her to dress up like she is a nurse from Shifa."

Taking a crack at the donations going towards Hamas leaders, the chorus went: "Donate us some money, my dog needs new Armani."

At one point of the song, a knock on the door is heard, and the Hamas leaders panic, thinking it's the Mossad. "Knocking, knocking on the door. F---, it's the Mossad. Chill ya baba, I just ordered sushi avocad."

At the end of the song, two leaders go into a separate room where the broadcast woman from the beginning of the skit is standing in front of a blue screen, and they tell her, "Cry harder, we need more money."