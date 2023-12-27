What were Israel's top pop culture moments of 2023?

The year 2023 was one that many in Israel and across the world will never forget. With all eyes on Israel, pop culture moments in the Jewish state have specifically grabbed our attention.

So, what exactly were the biggest pop culture moments in Israel in 2023? The list is long and varied, containing a little something for everyone, from music to movies and celebrities. This past year was iconic, to say the least.

Some of the biggest names in music and the arts came to Israel for noteworthy performances, while others were interrupted by the situation here. While Israeli artists made history and world leaders stepped into new roles, Israelis made their opinions on the government’s actions heard across the world.

Ishay Ribo becomes the first Israeli to headline a sold-out Madison Square Garden show

Ishay Ribo, an Orthodox Jewish singer whose music has attracted a diverse audience of religious and secular Israeli fans, was the first Israeli artist to headline a concert at the world-famous Madison Square Garden. He beat singer Noa Kirel after it was announced that she would also be headlining a concert at the venue. His performance made history, proving that Israeli singers are among the best of the best.

“I’ve been keeping this inside for a long time, and more than once I pinched myself to check if I was dreaming or if this is real,” Ribo wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. “It seems that both answers are correct, thank God.”

The promotional poster for his performance shone brightly on his Orthodox roots.

Should Noa Kirel have been awarded first place in the Eurovision competition?

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel represented Israel at Eurovision, where she took third place in the competition’s grand finale in Liverpool, England, with her hit song “Unicorn.” Kirel fell short of Sweden’s Loreen, who was widely predicted to win with her song “Tattoo.” This victory will see Sweden return to the competition in 2024, when the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s first Eurovision performance will be marked. Advertisement

Though many Israelis thought that Kirel deserved better than third place, she was praised for her enthusiasm and professionalism. The 22-year-old Ra’anana native made her mark at the competition as one of the most successful Israeli entertainers of all time.

Nikki Glaser’s Habima Theater takeover

American comedian Nikki Glaser came to Tel Aviv in May for her first international tour. Having an Israeli best friend encouraged Glaser to include Tel Aviv in her tour. Although she avoided jokes about antisemitism, she still managed to create a sense of discomfort for her audience as she joked about pedophilia. Many said it was not her best performance, although they also noted that it was far from her worst.

Glaser came during the height of anti-Netanyahu protests, which drew similar crowds to those who flocked to see international pop sensation Taylor Swift (who is yet to make a statement condemning the Oct. 7 attacks, despite relying on an Israeli security guard). Glaser joked that she didn’t know there was a Taylor Swift concert that same night in Tel Aviv.

‘Barbenheimer’ shakes up Israeli movie theaters

July 2023 was marked by two important films opening on the same day; family-friendly Barbie and historical and dark Oppenheimer. While many Israelis lined up to watch one or the other, some lined up for the double feature.

Even the popular Israeli ice cream chain Golda had a Barbie-themed flavor.

Bruno Mars came to Israel for performances of a lifetime but was disrupted by Oct. 7 atrocities

Bruno Mars, in his first-ever appearance in Israel, didn’t disappoint. Performing for over 60,000 fans in the first of two sold-out shows at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park, the US pop superstar, accompanied by his band The Hooligans, wowed the crowd for almost two hours with his hits.

There was a sense of celebration as a huge gold Mars emblem lit up the screens before he burst on stage with one of his biggest hits, “24K,” as fireworks lit up the night sky and the crowd went wild. “The Hooligans made it to Israel,” he announced by way of introduction before he and his band launched into a spell-binding, energetic performance of “Finesse.”

His second show, due to take place on Oct. 7, did not go ahead, as the artist left the country following the Hamas terrorist atrocities. We can only hope that someday this international sensation will make it back to finish what he started.

Celebrities traveled from across the globe to meet with families of hostages

While much of the world turned its back on Israel following the outbreak of war with Hamas on Oct. 7, a handful of influential names came to Israel to lend their support to the families of the hostages, more than half of whom, around 100, are still being held captive in Gaza.

Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Haart, Debra Messing, Brett Gelman, and many others flew to Israel to visit the families of those hostages still being held captive by Hamas, vowing to use their platforms to call for justice. Fashion designer and entrepreneur Julia Haart, together with her children Miriam and Shlomo, meet with Yarden Tzemach, whose brother was killed in Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7 (credit: REUTERS)

Christina Aguilera, Imagine Dragons, and more take to Israel’s stage

Israel will gladly take top names in entertainment for performances whenever possible. So, when artists like Christina Aguilera and Imagine Dragons announced tour dates in Israel, the nation jumped at the opportunity to see their favorites perform. 

Hannah Brown, Andrea Samuels, Marcela Homsany, and Amy Klein contributed to this report.