Israeli children's welfare at risk since October 7, concerning report shows

Israel's Child Welfare Committee presented to Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, on Sunday the data regarding the effects that the October 7 massacre and the ongoing war had, and still having, on the children of Israel.

The director-general of the Child Welfare Committee, lawyer Vered Windman, said that "the situation that the kids were in during the first few months of the war shows us that in the test of protecting the kids, the country has failed."

Windman also said that "the data points to the tragic correlation between the weakness of universal public systems [...] and the magnitude and depth of the implications on the children's situation.

Windman added on Sunday morning that "first of all, we give voice to Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who are still hostages of Hamas, and to the 38 kids butchered on October 7." She also said that "only a comprehensive strategic change of policies regarding kids can change this state and save the kids and us."

Domestic violence rose while schools remained closed

According to the report presented by Windman, the night before October 7, 29% of the educational psychologist's position quota was unmanned, which is lower compared to last year. Furthermore, Windman said that in the first three months of the war, there was a rise of 78% in boys who reported to have been experiencing stress and 69% among girls.

The report also pointed out that the education system wasn't prepared for a state of emergency in terms of security. Until October 7, 26% of schools didn't have the proper protection, and 15% had no protection at all.

Windman also highlighted "another troubling trend that the data shows [:] domestic violence against kids." Compared to last year, in the first three months of the war, there was a 37% increase in reports to the 118 hotline for domestic violence against kids.

Windman finishes with a call to action, "I call on the prime minister, the cabinet of war, and anyone who sits at the decision-making table: the subject of children, teenagers, and their protection, physically and mentally, must be out in the forefront of national priorities."

She also included the children and teenagers who were displaced from their homes nearly five months ago.