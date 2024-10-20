Mushi Mushi: Authentic Japanese dining in Ra’anana - review

We recently visited the Japanese restaurant Mushi Mushi for the second time and learned that the name is a Japanese way of answering the phone. We say “Hello” and they say “Mushi, mushi” which means, apparently, “I speak, I speak.” Well, you live and learn.

Owner Mor Giladi, who opened the restaurant in 2022, was having a night off, as she had been invited to a wedding, but her associate, Ziv, took good care of us.

We sat outside the small bar on wooden picnic benches and enjoyed the balmy night air.

The first item to arrive at our table was a Japanese dish of pickled vegetables, a mix of carrot, cabbage, and kohlrabi with a distinct sweet yet acidic taste. This is complimentary for all diners – definitely a welcome appetizer.

Members of the clean plate club

We began our meal with a dish of (What else?) sushi. We were served great examples of the genre – aesthetic and full of good things such as fresh and smoked salmon, cucumber chips, and avocado. Dipped into the soy sauce or spicy mayo which also arrived at our table, they were a true delicacy. COMFORT FOOD from Mushi, Mushi. (credit: ALEX DEUTSCH)

We also got to taste two fresh egg rolls each, hot and filled with vegetables. (NIS 30 for four).

For my main course, I chose Pad Thai. This is a classic comfort food made from broad noodles and rice, with vegetables including mushrooms, cabbage, and spring onions, as well as chunks of salmon. The waitress warned me that it was spicy, but I found it just right. Many years of living in Israel seem to have adjusted my palate to the local preference for all things spicy. (NIS 51).

My companion chose the salmon fried in breadcrumbs with chips. (NIS 69). He is a less adventurous eater than I am. Both dishes came with chopped peanuts on the side.

As usual, he finished up every crumb as we were both taught to do as children. Old habits die hard, and the dish was clearly very good.

We drank ice-cold beer and diet Sprite with a side of cold water.

During our meal, a visitor surprised the people at the next table to us. The young couple, with a son of about 10, were delighted when a young handsome soldier joined them, clearly unexpectedly. He placed his rifle on a chair and I fervently prayed it had the safety catch on as it was pointing directly at me. It was a stark reminder of the reality we face; as if any of us could forget, even for a moment.

But a good meal out, like the one we had just enjoyed, can definitely bring some temporary relief.

Mushi Mushi, Rehov Hatikva, 16, Kiryat Sharett, Ra’anana

For reservations: 077 2125154

Open: Sun.-Thu., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m. -2 p.m.

Kashrut: Ra’anana Rabbinate.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.