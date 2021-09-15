Jerusalem highlights: Week of September 17-23

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17 – Start the day rock climbing (for free) at the Valley of Hinnom today at 10 a.m. Please arrive with good shoes and comfortable clothes. The activity is on offer until 6 p.m.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19 – Teibele and Her Demon will take the stage at the – Teibele and Her Demon will take the stage at the Khan Theater today at 8:30 p.m. Adapted by Roni Sinai to the Israeli stage, the Isaac Bashevis Singer classic was first staged by the author himself and Eve Friedman in 1979, with Laura Esterman playing Teibele and F. Murray Abraham as the alleged demon. In the Hebrew production, Vitali Friedland takes on the role of the demon and Natalie Eliezerov that of Teibele. An aguna who is led to believe a male demon (in reality, a young man named Alchonon) is romantically interested in her.

Teibele and Her Demon is 80 minutes long without intermission. The play is in Hebrew without subtitles. The Khan Theater is at 2 David Remez St. (02) 630-3600 to buy tickets.

Wildflower Seeds Project – Are you starting the new Jewish year by planting something new in your garden? Why not consider a wild flower or two? The aim of the Wildflower Seeds Project is to introduce rare and endangered wildflowers into Jerusalem’s gardens. Many of these plants are water saving; they do not need to be watered beyond the winter rains and can grow heartily in shade, which is a characteristic of many backyard gardens in urban Jerusalem. For NIS 30 you would get hundreds of seeds of Campanula peregrine. NIS 20 will get you the seeds of Verbascum agrimoniifolium. To learn more: (02) 679-4012 or www.jbgculture.com/homepage

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 20 – The unique perspective of the late playwright Anat Gov is presented in On This Happy Note (2021, Hebrew only) today at 4:45 p.m at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as part of their Cultural Icons series. These documentary films offer the audience a chance to learn more about some of the best known writers and artists this country produced. Among them – The unique perspective of the late playwright Anat Gov is presented in On This Happy Note (2021, Hebrew only) today at 4:45 p.m at the Jerusalem Cinematheque as part of their Cultural Icons series. These documentary films offer the audience a chance to learn more about some of the best known writers and artists this country produced. Among them The Last Chapter of A.B. Yehoshua (2021) [Tuesday September 21 at 8:45 p.m. with English subtitles] and Grossman (2021) about writer David Grossman (Wednesday September 22 at 8:30 p.m. Hebrew only).

These are only some of the movies being shown. For more details and tickets see here: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/cultural-icons

Jewish Art and the Holidays – Beit Avi Chai and the Israel Museum created the web series Nekodat Mabat (Hebrew with English subtitles) with a focus on Jewish art and the holidays. Presented by Romy Neumark, the online shorts (at five minutes) focus on Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot.

To watch:

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 22 – Sandy Cash will perform her cabaret show The Other Woman near the First Station today at 8 p.m. Together with pianist Daphne Coleman, Cash will sing folksongs and gems from the world of musical theater all about the challenges faced by women. Exact location will be sent upon pre-registration. Tickets are NIS 50 per person. To buy one: 054-752-1239 or Jfolkclubhouseparties@gmail.com

Cash is an accomplished folk singer with several albums under her belt. Among them More Than Meets the Eye, Voices from the Other Side, A Thing So Real and Exact Change. Her albums can be heard at: sandycash.bandcamp.com/

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23 – Lovers of Israeli literature will be able to hear Aliza Raz-Melzer, a close friend of the late Amos Oz, discuss his work during An Israeli Tale. A special evening at the Khan theater which includes a performance of A Tale of Love and Darkness with English subtitles. The theater show will take place at 8:30 p.m. The Khan Theater is at 2 David Remez St. (02) 630-3600 to buy tickets.

