Dating ads to be featured on buses in Petah Tikvah

Israeli public transportation company Electra-Afikim has announced that several Petah Tikvah buses will feature dating profile ads on their advertising space.

The campaign was born out of Israeli Tal Tovin’s story: one year ago, Tovin acquired advertising space on a Petah Tikvah bus operated by Israeli transportation conglomerate Electra-Afikim. The ad led to a phone call by an interested bachelorette, which eventually led to the pair getting married.

Electra-Afikim is now searching for new participants in the ad program, and they have turned to social media to find their future singles. Facebook and Instagram followers were urged to comment on posts with a reason why theirs should be the next ad on the participating Petah Tikvah area buses.

The first winner announced was Ofir, who described himself as “38 years old, religious, a manager in the field of finance, single and looking for love.” Ofir further added that he "loves the journey of life, enjoys the road and is looking for the partner for the seat next to mine."

Another winner was Israeli bachelor Hagai, 34, who declared that "I’ve tried everything and still haven't found the one, maybe here salvation will come."

Hagai, 34, advertising his dating profile on the back of Petah Tikvah Electra-Afikim bus. (credit: COURTESY OF Electra-Afikim)

Shai Malka, Electra-Afikim's VP of marketing, added that "Following Tal's great success in finding his heart following the ad he posted on the bus, we decided to take it one step further and allow single men and women to get rid of the apps and move to an original new way to advertise on the bus .”

"I wish and hope that this will succeed in connecting many more couples," Malka concluded.