The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

David Friedman, family make thousands of Shavuot cheesecakes for elderly

Together, they worked to prepare thousands of mini-cheesecakes for the elderly and those unable to leave their homes ahead of the holiday of Shavuot.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 28, 2020 02:05
Ambassador David Friedman with his family at Pantry Packers. (photo credit: MATTY STERN / US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
Ambassador David Friedman with his family at Pantry Packers.
(photo credit: MATTY STERN / US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and his family joined a special online broadcast to help make cheescakes for the elderly ahead of Shavuot.
The Friedmans, alongside a small group of guests, joined celebrity chef Jamie Geller, who showed them how to make the perfect cheesecake. Together, they worked to prepare thousands of mini-cheesecakes for the elderly and those unable to leave their homes ahead of the holiday of Shavuot, as the dessert is a traditional dish for the holiday.
The broadcast, which also featured a virtual appearance by comedian Elon Gold, took place at Pantry Packers, a food packaging facility in Jerusalem managed by Colel Chabad, which plans to distribute over 100,000 packages of food across Israel for Shavuot. This is following the Labor and Social Services Ministry's tasking of Colel Chabad to significantly increase food distributions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s great to be back here at Pantry Packers,” Friedman said in a statement.
“We are going through this horrible time throughout the world, where people who were in need before the coronavirus are in even greater need now," Friedman added.
"While most people would be tempted to give up and cut back, you have done just the opposite. You have ramped up your operations. You have gone and delivered necessary food to everyone in this country – to Jews, to Muslims, to Christians, to Druze, to elderly people who can’t get out of the house. It is very much appreciated by someone who is here representing the United States in seeing how much commitment and love you have for the people of Israel" he said. 


Tags shavuot David Friedman bake Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by