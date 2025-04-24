Delegation departs for more hostage negotiations, Israel missed chance to hit Iran's nuclear sites
'October 7 pulled us further from a two-state solution,’ • IDF, Shin Bet strike Hamas, PIJ terror compound • Reservists demand Knesset committee to advance draft law
US continues to attack Houthi sites in Yemen - report
Houthis' media outlets in Yemen reported that the US is carrying out airstrikes in Saada province on Thursday morning.
'Never again means now': Trump calls on US to remember victims of the Holocaust
US President Donald Trump called on the people of the United States to observe Holocaust Remembrance Day, the president said in a White House statement on Wednesday.
"During these Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust, we reflect upon the dark affront to human dignity posed by Nazis. We cherish the eternal memories of all those whose lives were lost to the deadly scourge of anti-Semitism. Above all, we vow to never forget the atrocities of the Holocaust. We declare that never again means now," Trump said.
Trump added, "I do hereby ask the people of the United States to observe the Days of Remembrance of Victims of the Holocaust from April 20 through April 27, 2025, and the solemn anniversary of the liberation of Nazi death camps with appropriate study, prayers, and commemoration and to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and Nazi persecution by remembering the lessons of this atrocity so that it is never repeated."Go to the full article >>
Ben-Gvir tours Florida in first official US visit
Ben-Gvir's office stated that the visit aimed to strengthen ties between Israel and the Jewish diaspora and to learn from US law enforcement practices.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Florida on Monday as part of his first official tour in the United States. During his time in South Florida, he met with local community leaders, toured correctional and police facilities, and engaged with supporters.
The minister's office stated in a press release that the visit aimed to strengthen ties between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora and to learn from US law enforcement practices.
Ben-Gvir began his day with a walk through Bal Harbour, where he interacted with local residents and spoke with a police officer about law enforcement practices in the US.
Later, Ben-Gvir and his delegation toured the Everglades Correctional Institute. There, they met with Jewish inmates and observed rehabilitation programs, including dog training and art therapy.
Ricky Dixon, Secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections, facilitated the visit and provided insights into American prison rehabilitation models.
Engagement with local communities
The delegation then visited an Israeli supermarket in Hollywood, Florida, and an Israeli-Russian-owned firearms store. They discussed civilian firearm policies—a key issue for Ben-Gvir in his role as Israel’s National Security Minister, according to the press release.
Ben-Gvir and his team also met with Rabbi Efrem Goldberg, Senior Rabbi of the Boca Raton Synagogue, and Rabbi Yaakov Gibber, leader of the Boca Jewish Center.
That evening, Ben-Gvir addressed a gathering at Boca Grove, hosted by Linda and Ori Schwartz and organized by Richard and Julie Ehrlich. The event, which drew a large crowd, featured a speech by Ben-Gvir, translated by Rabbi Yishai Fleisher, his senior advisor and spokesperson for the Jewish community in Hebron.
The day ended with a meeting with Rabbi Shalom Lipskar, founder of The Aleph Institute, which supports Jewish life in US correctional facilities. This late-night discussion focused on initiatives to help Jewish prisoners.Go to the full article >>
'We need more soldiers now': Reservists demand Knesset committee to advance draft law
The letter by reservists stated that while the draft law has been debated a number of times, they said that they did not see any progress on the matter.
Reservists demanded on Tuesday that the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee hold a series of discussions on the draft law to advance a law that would support the security needs of the state, in a letter addressed to MK Yuli Edelstein.
The organizations, including Victory Generation, HaMiluimnikim (the reservists), and Reservists Generation, said that they represent thousands of reservists who are demanding three things.Go to the full article >>
'Post' reveals: Why and how Israel missed its chance to strike Iran's nuclear sites - exclusive
JPost reveals for the first time the full extent of the debates between Israel's political and security echelons over striking in Tehran.
On April 13-14, 2024, Iran changed the Middle East forever, ending a decades-long covert shadow war with Israel by openly and directly attacking Israel with 180 ballistic missiles, 170 drones, and dozens of cruise missiles.
Israel responded on April 19, 2024, by attacking one S-300 anti-aircraft defense system, which was protecting the Islamic Republic’s nuclear facility in Isfahan.Go to the full article >>
'October 7 pulled us further from a two-state solution,’ Israeli, British experts tell UK committee
The committee heard from Yesh Atid MK Shelly Tal Meron, the legal director of UK Lawyers for Israel, Natasha Hausdorff, and British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti.
The UK's Foreign Affairs Committee held an evidence session hearing involving, among others, an Israeli opposition politician, as part of its inquiry into the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The committee, which took place on Tuesday, heard from Yesh Atid MK Shelly Tal Meron, the legal director of UK Lawyers for Israel, Natasha Hausdorff, and British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
59 hostages remain in Gaza.
49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.