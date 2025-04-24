Delegation departs for more hostage negotiations, Israel missed chance to hit Iran's nuclear sites

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Florida on April 21, 2025. (photo credit: National Security Ministry)

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Florida on Monday as part of his first official tour in the United States. During his time in South Florida, he met with local community leaders, toured correctional and police facilities, and engaged with supporters.

The minister's office stated in a press release that the visit aimed to strengthen ties between Israel and the Jewish Diaspora and to learn from US law enforcement practices.

Ben-Gvir began his day with a walk through Bal Harbour, where he interacted with local residents and spoke with a police officer about law enforcement practices in the US.

Later, Ben-Gvir and his delegation toured the Everglades Correctional Institute. There, they met with Jewish inmates and observed rehabilitation programs, including dog training and art therapy.

Ricky Dixon, Secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections, facilitated the visit and provided insights into American prison rehabilitation models.

Engagement with local communities

The delegation then visited an Israeli supermarket in Hollywood, Florida, and an Israeli-Russian-owned firearms store. They discussed civilian firearm policies—a key issue for Ben-Gvir in his role as Israel’s National Security Minister, according to the press release.

Ben-Gvir and his team also met with Rabbi Efrem Goldberg, Senior Rabbi of the Boca Raton Synagogue, and Rabbi Yaakov Gibber, leader of the Boca Jewish Center.

That evening, Ben-Gvir addressed a gathering at Boca Grove, hosted by Linda and Ori Schwartz and organized by Richard and Julie Ehrlich. The event, which drew a large crowd, featured a speech by Ben-Gvir, translated by Rabbi Yishai Fleisher, his senior advisor and spokesperson for the Jewish community in Hebron.

The day ended with a meeting with Rabbi Shalom Lipskar, founder of The Aleph Institute, which supports Jewish life in US correctional facilities. This late-night discussion focused on initiatives to help Jewish prisoners.