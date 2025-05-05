Israel weighs retaliation on Houthis, US companies to handle Gaza humanitarian aid
Houthis working to impose 'comprehensive air blockade' on Israel by targeting country's airports • IDF chief states military will not participate in distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza
US airstrikes on Sanaa injure 14 - report
The US Air Force reportedly conducted airstrikes on the Houthi capital, Sanaa, more than 10 times on Sunday night, the Yemen-based terror group claimed.
Houthi terrorists also claimed that 14 people were injured in one of the strikes.Go to the full article >>
Security cabinet approves expanding IDF Gaza operations
The Israeli security cabinet unanimously approved expanding the IDF's operations in the Gaza Strip late on Sunday night, according to a senior official.Go to the full article >>
IDF chief states military will not participate in distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza - N12
Sources present at the discussion told N12 that Zamir "set a fact" and "left no room for political discussion."
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir will not allow IDF soldiers to participate in distributing humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip, N12 reported Sunday evening.Go to the full article >>
Southern Yemeni diplomat denounces Houthi targeting of Ben-Gurion Airport - interview
In a first-ever interview of an STC delegate to an Israeli newspaper, Ahmed denounced the Houthi attacks against Israeli infrastructure.
“Targeting civilian airports is a blatant act of terrorism,” Summer Ahmed, Foreign Affairs Representative of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) of South Yemen to the United Nations, exclaimed to the Jerusalem Post. “The attack on Ben Gurion Airport is part of a broader pattern of Houthi aggression, backed by Iran, which has turned Houthi-controlled North Yemen into a launchpad for regional instability.”Go to the full article >>
NSC reportedly twice blocks designating Qatar as state sponsor of terror - N12
The bill was initiated by Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, and MK Moshe Saada, both members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.
Israel's National Security Council (NSC), led by Tzachi Hanegbi, blocked a bill intended to define Qatar as a state sponsor of terrorism on two separate occasions following pressure from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Channel 12 reported on Sunday.Go to the full article >>
Houthis working to impose 'comprehensive air blockade' on Israel by targeting country's airports
The Yemen-based terror organization "calls upon all international airlines to take into consideration" their plans to target Israeli airports.
The Houthi terrorist organization said on Sunday night that they are working on imposing a "comprehensive air blockade" on Israel by repeatedly targeting the country's airports.Go to the full article >>
IDF calls up thousands of reservists; Gradual widening of Gaza invasion on way; 2 soldiers killed
The IDF on Sunday started sending out call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists on the road toward widening the Gaza invasion.
Despite the mass call-up, the numbers are still due to come in far below the call-up of hundreds of thousands of soldiers in October 2023.
It is possible that the speed of widening the invasion could be somewhat delayed by the Yemeni Houthis striking near Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday, distracting the security cabinet’s attention from other issues.
The IDF had said even before the strike on the airport area that the widening of the invasion would be in stages, signaling that it could take days or weeks before there is a clearer picture of the strategy and impact of the IDF’s further invasion.
Already, the IDF has taken control of about 40% of Gaza since it renewed its invasion on March 18, with Hamas offering close to zero resistance, other than occasional guerrilla-style ambushes of soldiers.
Yet, most of Hamas’s forces are projected to be concealing themselves among close to two million Palestinian civilians in humanitarian zones or in portions of central Gaza where there are suspicions of hostages being held.
Meanwhile, two soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, Capt. Noam Ravid and St.-Sgt. Yaly Seror, were killed in combat in a booby-trapped building in Rafah, the IDF announced on Sunday morning.
Ravid, 23, was from Sha’arei Tikva in the West Bank, and Seror, 20, was from Omer in Israel’s South.
Soldiers from the Golani Brigade entered the building where the incident occurred on Saturday night in the Rafah area, where a tunnel shaft was located.
In the afternoon, Yahalom soldiers began scanning the site when suddenly an explosion occurred, killing Ravid and Seror.
It is not yet clear whether the soldiers entered the shaft or were standing at the entrance. In the same incident, an additional soldier from Yahalom was seriously wounded.
A reservist in the 7007th Battalion, part of the 16th Jerusalem Brigade, was severely wounded in combat in a separate incident in northern Gaza.
In addition, the air force struck over 100 terror targets throughout Gaza over the weekend, including terrorist cells, tunnels, underground infrastructure sites, and military structures where terrorists were operating, the military announced Sunday.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.