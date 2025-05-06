Israel, US carry joint counterstrike on Houthis, Airport strike shows Houthis gaining edge
IDF strikes in Lebanon's south, north, Syria • Israel issues ultimatum to Hamas • Goal of Israel’s new Gaza plan conquest and long-term boots on ground
Israel, US joint counterstriking Houthis in Yemen following Ben-Gurion Airport hit
Foreign reports are describing close to a dozen attack sites.
The air force undertook a joint counterstrike of the Houthis in Yemen along with the US on Monday night following the ballistic missile strike near Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.
During the strike, about 20 fighter jets were part of the attack, during which 50 munitions were dropped on Houthi targets in total.
IDF strikes in Lebanon's south, north, Syria
A drone attributed to Israel targeted Khallet al-Mahafer on the eastern outskirts of Aitaroun. In addition, the IAF carried out attacks in Syria.
The IDF confirmed on Monday evening that it had struck several Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in Lebanon.
"A short while ago, the IDF struck terror infrastructure sites within a Hezbollah strategic weapons production and storage facility in the Beqaa area in Lebanon. The IDF identified Hezbollah's attempts to reestablish presence and operations within the facility," the handout statement read.Go to the full article >>
Tel Aviv airport strike shows Houthis gaining strategic edge in proxy war - analysis
The IDF failed to intercept a rocket that hit Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, raising concerns over air defense gaps and economic fallout.
Israeli air defense systems, supported by American technology, failed to intercept a ballistic missile fired early Sunday morning by the Yemen-based Houthi terrorist group.
The rocket struck near an access road to Israel’s main international airport near Tel Aviv, temporarily halting takeoffs and landings. Israeli emergency services reported several people were lightly injured, likely while rushing to nearby shelters.Go to the full article >>
How the IDF prepared for Israel's counterstrike on Yemen in photos
Israel's first attack on Yemen since US President Donald Trump took office, in photos.
The IDF struck several terror targets in Yemen on Monday after a Houthi missile landed near Ben-Gurion airport on Sunday morning.
Go to the full article >>
Greta Thunberg blames Israel for drone strike on Gaza aid ship
“This is yet another crystal clear example of how international law and human rights are being completely disrespected,” Thunberg claimed.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg blamed Israel for the drone attack on a vessel transporting humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip that occurred in international waters off Malta early on Friday.
In a video posted to Instagram, Thunberg stated that she had planned to board the ship in a mission with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) to “end the siege and open a humanitarian blockade” in Gaza.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.