Israel, US carry joint counterstrike on Houthis, Airport strike shows Houthis gaining edge

A sign shows the border between Israel and Lebanon, with a map of IDF's five outposts and an Israeli soldier (illustrative) (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90, GOOGLE MAPS/THE JERUSALEM POST, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF confirmed on Monday evening that it had struck several Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites in Lebanon.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck terror infrastructure sites within a Hezbollah strategic weapons production and storage facility in the Beqaa area in Lebanon. The IDF identified Hezbollah's attempts to reestablish presence and operations within the facility," the handout statement read.