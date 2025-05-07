Israel blindsided by Trump's Houthi announcement, Trump says only 21 hostages are alive
Trump reports death of three hostages, says that only 21 are alive
This comes after a member of Israel's hostage deal negotiation team told The Jerusalem Post.
US President Donald Trump told reporters that there are only 21 living hostages remaining in Gaza, announcing that three had died in captivity.
"They said that only 24 are living, and I now correct... I say 21 because as of today, it's 21. Three have died. So this, this is a terrible situation," Trump told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday after he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Israel blindsided by Trump's Houthi announcement, sources tell 'Post'
"They said please don't bomb us anymore and we're not going to attack your ships," Trump said.
Israel was not informed in advance about US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding the Houthis, an informed source told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
Trump said on Tuesday that the US will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen after claiming that the Iran-aligned group agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.
Netanyahu faces wake-up call as Trump keeps Israel in the dark over Houthis - analysis
“We were completely shocked. Israel was not informed before Trump made the statement,” an Israeli official told The 'Post'.
In Israel, officials were stunned by US President Donald Trump’s Oval Office announcement on Tuesday night, stating that his administration had reached an agreement with the Houthis, under which they would cease attacks on ships in the Red Sea, and the US would halt its strikes against them.
"We were completely shocked. Israel was not informed before Trump made the statement," an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.
Trump: Houthis say they don't want to fight anymore, following IAF strikes
The Houthis "don't want to fight, and we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings," Trump said on Tuesday.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the US will stop bombing the Houthis in Yemen after claiming that the Iran-aligned group agreed to stop interrupting important shipping lanes in the Middle East.
.@POTUS: "The Houthis have announced that -- they don't want to fight anymore. They just don't want to fight, and we will honor that, and we will stop the bombings. They have capitulated... They say they will not be blowing up ships anymore." pic.twitter.com/GTd4UhNMK9— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 6, 2025
The comments came during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, when Trump announced that the Houthis have said that they no longer want to fight, but did not elaborate on the message.
Senior Houthi leader warns Israelis to 'stay in shelters' due to planned retaliation
This was in reaction to the IDF conducting a wide array of air strikes across Yemen on Sanaa International Airport, electric power stations, and a cement factory, to weaken the Houthis.
President of the Houthi's Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, stated on Tuesday evening that "our response will be devastating and painful, and will not be able to be borne by the Israeli enemy."
"To all Zionists, from now on, stay in your shelters, or leave your country immediately, because your failed government will no longer be able to protect you," al-Mashat added.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.