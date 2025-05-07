Israel blindsided by Trump's Houthi announcement, Trump says only 21 hostages are alive

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump told reporters that there are only 21 living hostages remaining in Gaza, announcing that three had died in captivity.

"They said that only 24 are living, and I now correct... I say 21 because as of today, it's 21. Three have died. So this, this is a terrible situation," Trump told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday after he met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.