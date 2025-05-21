Hamas rejects Witkoff ceasefire proposal, Trump: Golden Dome more advanced than Israel

Families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza and supporters protest calling for the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, outside the US Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv, May 13, 2025. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Hamas is refusing to agree to a deal based on the Witkoff proposal, despite Israel's agreement to the deal, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"Israel agrees to the American proposal for the return of the hostages, which is based on the Witkoff framework," the statement read. "This proposal was recently conveyed to Hamas through the mediators, but so far it continues to cling to its refusal."