Hamas rejects Witkoff ceasefire proposal, Trump: Golden Dome more advanced than Israel
Yarden Bibas speaks of meeting Sinwar while in captivity • US intel suggests Israel preparing strike on Iran's nuclear facilities • Former PM Ehud Olmert says Israel committing war crimes
Israel agrees to Witkoff deal but Hamas rebuffs proposal, PMO says
Israeli officials said that there were no indications that Hamas would shift its position in ceasefire and hostage deal negotiations.
Hamas is refusing to agree to a deal based on the Witkoff proposal, despite Israel's agreement to the deal, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
"Israel agrees to the American proposal for the return of the hostages, which is based on the Witkoff framework," the statement read. "This proposal was recently conveyed to Hamas through the mediators, but so far it continues to cling to its refusal."Go to the full article >>
Yarden Bibas speaks of meeting Sinwar while in captivity, asking to stay with David Cunio - N12
"I told him, 'He’s my best friend. I want to stay with him," Bibas said. "He told me, 'No problem. You’ll stay with him. But it didn't happen."
Yarden Bibas revealed that during his captivity in Gaza, he asked former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to allow him to stay with his best friend, David Cunio, he told N12 in an interview aired on Tuesday, a day before Cunio’s 35th birthday.
The interview also featured David’s twin brother, Eitan, and his wife, Sharon Cunio, in an attempt to bring renewed attention to David’s continued captivity.Go to the full article >>
Trump: Golden Dome more advanced than Israel's Iron Dome
Trump said on Tuesday that Canada wanted to be part of his Golden Dome missile defense system and that the United States would help Canada.
US President Donald Trump announced the US's Golden Dome missile defense system on Tuesday, stating that the US helped Israel with Iron Dome, but has more advanced technology than Israel does.
Trump stated on Tuesday that Canada expressed interest in joining his Golden Dome missile defense system, that the US would assist Canada, and "we will work with Canada on pricing."Go to the full article >>
US intel suggests Israel preparing strike on Iran's nuclear facilities - CNN
"Whether and how Israel strikes will likely depend" on Jerusalem's views of US-Iran nuclear negotiations, CNN added.
New intelligence obtained by the United States suggests that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing multiple US officials familiar with the matter.
It was not clear whether Israeli leaders have made a final decision, CNN added, citing the officials, adding that there is "deep disagreement within the US government about the likelihood that Israel will ultimately act."Go to the full article >>
Former PM Ehud Olmert says Israel is close to committing war crime in Gaza
"We are fighting Hamas murderers, we are not fighting innocent civilians, and this must be clear," said Olmert.
Former prime minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert, stated that what Israel "is currently doing in Gaza is very close to a war crime. Thousands of innocent Palestinians are being killed, as well as many Israeli soldiers," in a BBC interview on Tuesday.
According to him, "the war has no objective and has no chance of achieving anything that could save the lives of the hostages." He added: "We are fighting Hamas murderers, we are not fighting innocent civilians, and this must be clear."Go to the full article >>
Ben-Gvir says Netanyahu offered him position of foreign minister, but he refused
“The PM offered me the position of foreign minister—but I refused,” Ben-Gvir said during a visit to the town of Omer.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir revealed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had offered him the position of foreign minister, but he declined.
“The Prime Minister offered me the position of foreign minister—but I refused,” Ben-Gvir claimed during a visit to the town of Omer, an eastern suburb of Beersheba. “I only wanted to be a minister responsible for the police.”Go to the full article >>
Resolution calling for ‘urgent delivery’ of Gaza aid co-sponsored by nearly all Senate Democrats
The resolution urges the US government to use “all available diplomatic tools” to release hostages, end the blockade of food and aid to Palestinians, and resolve the conflict in Gaza.
A Senate resolution calling for the “urgent delivery” of humanitarian aid to Gaza has received almost unanimous support from Democrats.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.