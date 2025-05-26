Iran stalling negotiations to avoid sanctions, Mohammed Sinwar's likely death fails to break Hamas

A missile is launched during an annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)

Senior officials from the E3 countries — the United Kingdom, Germany, and France — warned the Trump administration that Iran is deliberately stalling negotiations over a new nuclear agreement to hinder the ability to impose sanctions if no agreement is reached, according to several sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Jerusalem Post.

Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the member states have the authority to impose broad United Nations Security Council sanctions on Iran through a mechanism known as the snapback, in response to major violations of Iran’s nuclear commitments.