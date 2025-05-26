Iran stalling negotiations to avoid sanctions, Mohammed Sinwar's likely death fails to break Hamas
Man arrested at JFK after he attempts to bomb US Embassy in Tel Aviv • Former hostage Liri Albag detained at JFK • Hamas terrorists unpaid for nearly three months
Senior European officials warn US: Iran stalling negotiations to avoid sanctions - exclusive
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that if Europe activated the 'snapback mechanism,' Iran would respond 'forcefully.'
Senior officials from the E3 countries — the United Kingdom, Germany, and France — warned the Trump administration that Iran is deliberately stalling negotiations over a new nuclear agreement to hinder the ability to impose sanctions if no agreement is reached, according to several sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Jerusalem Post.
Under the 2015 nuclear agreement, the member states have the authority to impose broad United Nations Security Council sanctions on Iran through a mechanism known as the snapback, in response to major violations of Iran’s nuclear commitments.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu meets with US Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem during Israel visit
During the meeting, Noem expressed great appreciation for Netanyahu's policy of building a fence along the Egyptian border and for his conduct of the Israel-Hamas War.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and with US Senator Jacky Rosen on Sunday night in Jerusalem, the Prime Minister's Office shared in a statement.
During the meeting, Noem expressed unwavering support for Netanyahu and the State of Israel, according to the PMO.Go to the full article >>
Mohammed Sinwar's likely death fails to break Hamas, 'Post' learns
The IDF said there is no one center of gravity that would collapse the terror group.
The overwhelming likelihood that the IDF killed Hamas chief Mohammed Sinwar on May 13 has not broken the terrorist organization, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
In fact, not only did that likely assassination not break Hamas’s fighting spirit, the IDF said on Sunday that there was no longer any one potential center of gravity, be it person, military headquarters, or territorial area, which the army could strike or take over that would instantly lead to the terrorist group’s collapse.Go to the full article >>
Man arrested at JFK after he attempts to bomb US Embassy in Tel Aviv
In posts on the day of the attack, Neumayer posted: "Join me as I burn down the embassy in Tel Aviv. Death to America, death to Americans, and f--- the west.”
American authorities arrested a man at JFK International Airport after he attempted to bomb the US Embassy office in Tel Aviv, NBC reported on Sunday.
Joseph Neumayer, a dual American-German citizen, was arrested after spitting on a security guard in front of the embassy on May 19. He was initially detained by guards, but managed to break free.Go to the full article >>
Former hostage Liri Albag detained at JFK, 'still listed as a hostage' in American systems
Liri Albag was taken in for questioning due to her status in American systems claiming that she was still being held hostage.
Former hostage, Liri Albag, was detained at JFK International Airport in New York upon arrival for prolonged questioning on Sunday, Israeli media reported.
Albag, who arrived at the airport with her family for a planned vacation, was taken in for questioning due to her status in American systems that indicated she was still being held hostage.Go to the full article >>
Photo claiming to show Gaza doctor’s children killed in IAF strike is outdated - N12
Despite the questionable photos, N12 reported that there is currently no conclusive evidence disproving the incident itself.
A photo circulating that claims to show nine children of a Gaza doctor killed Friday in an IAF strike on Khan Yunis is outdated, N12 reported Monday.
The image was found to have appeared earlier in Gaza reports from over two months ago, suggesting it was manipulated by Hamas-affiliated media and was part of a deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at stirring propaganda against Israel, N12 wrote.Go to the full article >>
Hamas terrorists unpaid for nearly three months amid Israel aid blockade - report
According to the report, Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has struggled not only to pay its fighters but also to buy military equipment.
Fighters in Hamas's military wing in Gaza have not been paid for almost three months as the terrorist group faces severe financial strain after Israel stopped humanitarian aid from entering Gaza in March, according to the London-based Saudi Sharq al Aawsat newspaper.
According to the report, Hamas’s military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, has struggled not only to pay its fighters but also to buy military equipment.Go to the full article >>
US Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem lands in Israel following Israeli embassy staffers murder
Noem is expected to meet the prime minister and foreign minister, as well as visit the Western Wall
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem landed in Israel on Sunday following the murder of Israeli embassy employees in Washington, per the instructions of US President Donald Trump.
Noem visited the Western Wall, and is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.