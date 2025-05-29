Trump tells Netanyahu not to act against Iran, IDF reveals laser defense shot down aerial threats

The he IDF on Wednesday announced that its Iron Beam laser defense system has shot down dozens of aerial threats during the war (Credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY/RAFAEL ADVANCED DEFENSE SYSTEMS)

In a historic breakthrough, the IDF on Wednesday announced that an unnamed laser defense system similar to the much celebrated Iron Beam laser system has shot down dozens of aerial threats during the war.

Already in fall 2024, The Jerusalem Post had learned that the IDF had used laser defense systems in operational situations but was barred from reporting on that at the time.