Trump tells Netanyahu not to act against Iran, IDF reveals laser defense shot down aerial threats
Witkoff to send new Gaza ceasefire proposal to Israel • Israel prepares to call up 450,000 soldiers amid mounting toll on reservists • Ehud Olmert says he can't defend Israel anymore
Historic breakthrough: IDF reveals Iron Beam-like laser defense shot down dozens of aerial threats
The Iron Beam is the most advanced, operational laser in the world, though England, the US, and others have relatively advanced lasers.
In a historic breakthrough, the IDF on Wednesday announced that an unnamed laser defense system similar to the much celebrated Iron Beam laser system has shot down dozens of aerial threats during the war.
Already in fall 2024, The Jerusalem Post had learned that the IDF had used laser defense systems in operational situations but was barred from reporting on that at the time.
Trump confirms he told Netanyahu not to act against Iran in private talks
"I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution now," Trump told reporters.
US President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he had warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week not to take actions that could disrupt nuclear talks with Iran.
"I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution now," Trump told reporters. "That could change at any moment."
Witkoff to send new Gaza ceasefire proposal to Israel, Hamas, 'Post' learns
Hamas said that it agreed to a framework for a permanent Gaza ceasefire with US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
A new proposal drafted by US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff has not yet been presented to Israel or Hamas, according to sources familiar with the details.
"A new proposal regarding the hostage deal will be sent, and I have a positive feeling about a temporary ceasefire in Gaza," Witkoff said.
Israel prepares to call up 450,000 soldiers amid mounting toll on reservists and their families
The escalation of Israel’s operations in Gaza has brought new upheaval for reservists and their families, as well as renewed resentment about haredi Orthodox Jews who avoid military service.
Tzemach David Schloss has spent 290 days in the IDF reserves over the last 19 months — close to half of the time that has passed since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. He says the hardest part isn’t just the danger of combat, but of what he experienced when he first came home.
"I didn't want to get too close to my wife or children because I was scared that any minute I'd be called up again," he said.
'What is it if not a war crime?': Ehud Olmert says he can't defend Israel anymore - CNN
“I believe the majority of Israelis are sick and tired of these policies, these statements, and the terrible damage this government has caused," said Olmert.
Former prime minister Ehud Olmert told CNN on Wednesday that he can no longer defend Israel against accusations of war crimes.
He explained that his growing criticism of Israel's government stems from "a lack of any vision for what comes next. What are we going to do in order to end the war, release the hostages, and start to move it towards some kind of political horizon?"
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.