Fourteen nations vote for Israel, Hamas ceasefire, Freedom flotilla not allowed to dock in Gaza

Fourteen nations vote for Israel, Hamas ceasefire at UNSC, US vetoes
"The decision presented today was a gift to Hamas and a significant boost to terrorism," Ambassador Danny Danon said.
Fourteen nations voted on Wednesday at the United Nations Security Council for a demand for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terrorists Hamas and humanitarian access across Gaza, where aid has trickled amid chaos and bloodshed after Israel lifted an 11-week blockade on the enclave where famine looms.
The United States vetoed the decision. "The US refusal of the resolution should not surprise you," Acting Ambassador Dorothy Shea said.Go to the full article >>
Freedom flotilla will not be allowed to dock in Gaza, sources confirm to the 'Post'
A senior Israeli defense source confirmed the matter to the 'Post,' adding that Defense Minister Israel Katz is expected to make more decisions on Thursday.
The IDF decided that the "Madleen," which is sailing to Gaza and carrying 12 pro-Palestinian activists, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, will not be allowed to approach or dock in the Gaza Strip, KAN reported on Wednesday.
A senior Israeli defense source confirmed the matter to The Jerusalem Post, adding that Defense Minister Israel Katz is expected to make more decisions on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Government advances dismissal of A-G Gali Baharav-Miara
The move comes amid what Levin described as an "unprecedented crisis of trust" between the attorney-general and the government.
The coalition is advancing the dismissal of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.
According to Israeli media reports, the move comes amid what Levin described as an "unprecedented crisis of trust" between the attorney-general and the government.Go to the full article >>
Israel secretly diverted Gaza aid funds to 'security establishment' - report
The transaction was processed "under the radar," in order to hide it from the public, sources told public broadcaster KAN.
The Israeli government transferred hundreds of millions of shekels earmarked for the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza to the "security establishment," Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Wednesday.
The government reportedly approved the transfer of the funds in early May without specifying the intended purposes of the money and processed the transaction "under the radar," in order to hide it from the public, sources told KAN.Go to the full article >>
Netanyahu puppeteering government's collapse to avoid cross-examination in trial - report
Sources within ultra-Orthodox parties told Kan News that Netanyahu is attempting to puppeteer the government's collapse to delay his cross-examination as part of his trial.
Ultra-Orthodox parties have threatened to dissolve the government in recent weeks because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to delay his cross-examination as part of his trial, a senior official in the ultra-Orthodox parties told Kan News on Tuesday.
"Based on this, we threatened to dissolve the government after the Shavuot holiday," the senior official said. "In recent days, we received a message that things would continue as normal, and now we are stuck," he added.
Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns
The countries affected are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning the nationals of 12 countries from entering the United States, saying the move was needed to protect against "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.
The countries affected are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.