Fourteen nations vote for Israel, Hamas ceasefire, Freedom flotilla not allowed to dock in Gaza

United Nations Security Council, UN headquarters, in New York City, US, March 20, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

Fourteen nations voted on Wednesday at the United Nations Security Council for a demand for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terrorists Hamas and humanitarian access across Gaza, where aid has trickled amid chaos and bloodshed after Israel lifted an 11-week blockade on the enclave where famine looms.

The United States vetoed the decision. "The US refusal of the resolution should not surprise you," Acting Ambassador Dorothy Shea said.