A senior Palsetinian Islamic Jihad operative was arrested along with 17 other Palsetinian terror suspects in an overnight raid of West Bank villages and towns, the IDF said.

The PIJ official was arrested along with another suspect in the Jalazone refugee camp.

Israeli forces were met with rocks and Molotov cocktails thrown by Palestinian rioters during the arrests. The forces responded with riot dispersal measures and seized military equipment, including ammunition.

In the village of Nahalin, near Bethlehem, Israeli security forces arrested six suspects who were involved in a terror operation. Military equipment and four vehicles were seized in the targeted raid.

Israeli forces are seen operating in the West Bank on September 7, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Border Police officer hurt in Dheisheh refugee camp

In addition, a Border Police officer was lightly wounded during arrests conducted in the Dheisheh refugee camp where three more suspects were captured by Israeli forces.

She was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.