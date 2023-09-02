The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Nasrallah meets Hamas, PIJ to unite terror front against Israel

The reports from Lebanon said that the meeting included discussions of "political developments especially in Palestine."

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 16:50
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters through a screen during a rally marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon April 14, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters through a screen during a rally marking al-Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day) in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon April 14, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah met with the secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah and the deputy head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Saleh Al-Arouri, reports in Lebanon said on Saturday.

The meeting brings together key terror leaders who are all backed by Iran.

PIJ is generally seen as a proxy of Iran and it has been involved in an unprecedented wave of terror attacks and violence in the last year in the West Bank. 

Hezbollah, Palestinian terror groups want a terror front against Israel

The reports from Lebanon said that the meeting included discussions of “political developments especially in Palestine, with a joint assessment of the situation in the West Bank and the escalation of resistance movement there and the recent Israeli threats.”

This is Orwellian wording that means they want to increase a terror front against Israel. Iran currently is pursuing a policy of “uniting” various fronts against Israel to fight in various arenas, meaning it wants to create provocations in Lebanon and also move weapons through Syria and enflame the West Bank. 

A Palestinian fighter of the Al-Quds brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), seen inside a military tunnel in Beit Hanun, in the Gaza Strip. May 18, 2022. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90) A Palestinian fighter of the Al-Quds brigades, the military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), seen inside a military tunnel in Beit Hanun, in the Gaza Strip. May 18, 2022. (credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

Reports at pro-Iran media such as Al-Mayadeen noted that the groups discussed the “firm position” of the “forces of the resistance axis in confronting the Zionist enemy.” These groups are openly announcing their joint security and military coordination. This has been seen in the past such as over Passover earlier this year when Hamas leader Ismael Haniyeh went to Lebanon and met Nasrallah and rockets were fired at Israel. Reports at Al-Mayadeen, which is pro-Iran and also NNA media in Lebanon both noted that the terror leaders discussed the “political, military and security developments, and coordination between the resistance movements, especially in occupied Palestine and Lebanon.” 

The men portray this as a tripartite meeting, basically the bringing together of a terror mafia leadership, similar to the scene in the Godfather when the “heads of the five families” gather for a meeting.

The terror mafia leadership

Currently, these groups control more than just terrorist mafias, Hamas controls Gaza, Hezbollah controls half of Lebanon and PIJ has sought to carve out an area of influence in the West Bank that would enable it to fill a vacuum in power. That could be seen as an attempt to create a new Gaza, previous reports in the Post have noted. The three men discussed the West Bank and this appears that it will have ramifications in the future.  

The meeting comes in the wake of the Iranian foreign minister visiting Lebanon and also US envoy Amos Hochstein. It appears that Hezbollah is putting the wheels in motion for closer cooperation with Iran, Hamas, PIJ and others. Hamas member Arouri complained that he has been threatened by Israel, the report at Al-Mayadeen said.

The report noted that Arouri has recently posed with a rifle and said he is ready to be a martyr.  “This comes at a time when the Palestinian territories are witnessing a growing pace of resistance operations against the Israeli occupation and its settlers,” Al-Mayadeen claimed in its propaganda piece about the meeting.  



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by