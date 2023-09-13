Terrorist stabber kicked into submission to be indicted

An indictment against the Jerusalem Old City terrorist stabber who was stopped by the kicks of a Border Police officer is set to be filed Thursday, the Israel Police announced on Wednesday morning.

Video published by the police revealed that the Jenin resident in her 40s had purchased a knife hours before the September 4 attack at a homeware store. Investigators said that she had also purchased a coffee-making pot, likely to decrease suspicion about the knife, but threw the item away.

She then switched her phone to airplane mode and gave it to a passerby. She then allegedly prayed at the Temple Mount with the aim of becoming a martyr.

The terrorist approached a Border Police officer and attempted to stab him. The officer was wearing a protective vest, which prevented him from suffering any wounds.

Kicking a terrorist into submission

The incident was caught on video, showing Sgt. E. swiftly kicking the assailant in the chest, sending her to the ground. The officer followed up with another kick to incapacitate the attacker.

An attempted stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem. September 4, 2023 (Credit: Israel Police)

"I didn't shoot because there were bystanders at the time," said E. "I pushed her away by force to neutralize her. The knife fell from her hand, and when she was pinned to the floor and the danger passed, I and the police squad near me took control of her and arrested her."

E. said they would continue to operate against terrorism and maintain security. Jerusalem District Superintendent Doron Tugerman praised the sergeant, saying he had quickly responded to the situation.

"The police officer's reaction was immediate, sharp, and determined," said Tugerman. "Along with continuing operations against terrorist capabilities, we will continue to react in a quick, professional manner in the face of the threat of the 'lone [wolf] threat,' which meets us inside and outside in the form of young boys, and this case - a terrorist in the 40-years old."

The dramatic video of the attack and the officer's response was manipulated by terrorists and "foreign interests" into propaganda. The stabbing was cut out of the footage, and only the officer's kicks to the woman were shown to give the appearance of abuse. On Thursday the police responded to the circulation of videos, which saw circulation on TikTok and Telegram.

"The lies, false publications, and incitement have been increasing in social networks in Arabic: In recent days, incitement attempts are inciting in Arabic, especially among the residents of eastern Jerusalem and Palestinians," said the police. They said that propagandists had attempted "to turn a terrorist who tries to murder a police officer to an innocent woman who just came to pray and attacked."

The police said that it was unfortunate that there were those who believed the propaganda and called on all to stop the poor faith distribution of disinformation.