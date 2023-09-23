Palestinian injured by IDF fire as Gazans riot along Israeli border

One Gazan was injured as Palestinians rioted and burned tires along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip on Saturday afternoon, according to local reports.

Israeli fire injured the rioting Gazan, Palestinian media reported. The riots came amid a rise of disturbances across the Gaza Strip which culminated in an IDF strike on Hamas targets in the Strip on Friday evening.

The strikes were carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle, the military said.

A military tank also struck another Hamas post where shots were previously fired at Israeli forces along the border.

Gaza flotilla calls to end blockade

Earlier on Saturday, a demonstration was held on the shores of the Gaza Strip as protesters staged a flotilla calling for an end to Israel's blockade of the strip for Yom Kippur and the High Holy days. Palestinian demonstrators clash with Israeli soldiers at the Israel-Gaza border fence, east of Gaza City. September 15, 2023. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Fires also broke out along the Gaza border on Friday by what security forces said were incendiary balloons, not seen launched from the Gaza Strip in over two years.