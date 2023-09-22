Incendiary balloons suspected cause of fire on Gaza border - report

A fire broke out on Friday morning in the Kissufim forest on the Gaza border according to a statement by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), which manages the site.

About 1.25 acres of land have been burned, and firefighting teams were active at the scene soon after the outbreak of the fire, per KKL-JNF.

חשד לשריפה בעוטף עזה שנגרמה מבלוני תבערה @Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/hWL4gNvg4g — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 22, 2023

Incendiary balloons from Gaza

It is suspected that incendiary balloons from Gaza started the fire. In 2018, the KKL-JNF statement said, a fire broke out in the exact same place at the outset of a string of incendiary balloon fires.

The last time incendiary balloons caused a fire such as this was September 2021.

Palestinian protesters gather during a demonstration along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, on September 18, 2023. (credit: ATIA MOHAMMED/FLASH90)

Recent tensions on the Gaza border

Riots broke out on the Gaza border on Thursday amid several days of violent demonstrations in response to the continued closure of border crossings. During these riots, a Gazan gunman opened fire on Israeli forces, who returned fire and killed the assailant.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.