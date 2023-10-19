Meet the brother and sister fighting Hamas together in the IDF

After the horrific attacks carried out by Hamas in southern Israel, tens of thousands of reserve soldiers were asked to report for duty.

Captain L. and Captain C., sister and brother, were also called up.

Captain L., a member of the Assault Battalion, is responsible for directing artillery in the Gaza Division. Meanwhile, her brother, Captain C., serves as a battalion commander responsible for intelligence in one of the artillery battalions under the same division.

Only after several operations, L. discovered that her brother C. was the one carrying out her orders.

“We conducted strikes against targets in the Gaza Strip, targeting Hamas outposts and launching areas,” she said. “We also targeted Hamas naval forces. One of our goals is to protect the civilian population, ensuring that they evacuate before the attacks to avoid casualties among them."

Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

"As a battalion commander, I receive the targets from the center and pass them on," said C. "I am part of an artillery battalion that follows orders from above, including those from my sister."

Growing up, the siblings often did things together, they attended judo classes and belonged to the same scout group.

They both chose to be part of the reserves and even carried out the attack on Hamas ships at Zikim Beach together.

They successfully damaged the Hamas boats with precise artillery strikes.

Despite the challenging circumstances, the siblings both emphasized that the soldiers and fighters in the field remain morale-driven. Each soldier understands the gravity of the situation and is committed to destroying Hamas. They also are determined to ensure the war doesn't end until the last Hamas terrorist is eliminated.

Credit: Courtesy Of The Family

A family tradition

The siblings' deep-rooted patriotism stems from their family story. Their grandfather served as a lieutenant colonel in the artillery corps, fighting in all of Israel's wars, while their grandmother fought for the State of Israel during the War of Independence when she was taken prisoner in Syria and held captive for over a year.

"We will not forget or forgive," said Captain C. "The recent terrorist attacks are unparalleled, and we are ready to fight for as long as necessary. We call on the decision-makers not to stop the war until the last terrorist is eliminated. This is our home, and we have no other country."