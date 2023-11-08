The 7th Brigade of the IDF's Armored Corps encountered and successfully neutralized terrorists who had been launching attacks from a well-coordinated position in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced in a statement.

The encounter began when the soldiers of the brigade identified an anti-tank missile and observation station that had been in use by Hamas terrorists. It was discovered that this station was connected via an underground tunnel to a larger cache of weaponry.

Upon this discovery, the IDF wasted no time in calling in an airstrike, resulting in the damaging of the terrorist infrastructure.

Terrorists eliminated after trying to escape

As the operation unfolded, terrorists attempted to escape the initial strike by fleeing to the rooftop of a nearby building. However, their attempt to escape came to a quick end as they were targeted and eliminated in a subsequent airstrike, ensuring that they could not pose any further threat.

IDF Lt-Col G': "There is no escape" for the terrorists (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

In an extension of these defensive actions, the IDF also spotted and neutralized a group of Hamas terrorists who were actively launching mortar shells into Israeli territory. With swift coordination, an aircraft, supported by a fighter jet from the Gaza Division's Fire Control Center, executed a tactical strike.

This attack successfully hit the launch site, taking out both the position and the terrorists.

Lt.-Col. "G", commander of the 7th Brigade assault unit, made a resolute statement in the aftermath of the operations: "There is no escape: Any terrorist who encounters the brigade will be eliminated, and any terrorist who tries to flee will fail."