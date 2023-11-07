IDF takes over Hamas military stronghold in northern Gaza

Israeli forces took control of a Hamas military stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

IDF fighters from the Seventh Armored Brigade were accompanied by Israeli Air Force fighter jets which struck a terror cell of some 10 Palestinian terrorists before guiding the ground forces to the stronghold.

Anti-tank missiles and launchers, weapons, and various intelligence materials were located in the compound by the troops.

IDF fighter jet strike at Hamas terrorist infrastructure, November 7, 2023 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF also struck dozens of mortar launchpads across the Strip overnight, the Israeli military said.

The Israeli Navy also operated in the Strip early on Tuesday morning, striking "strategic targets belonging to Hamas, including outposts containing what the IDF said were technological assets. Israeli forces are seen operating in the Gaza Strip on November 7, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF: Explosions near al-Quds hospital signify Hamas weaponry present

Elsewhere in the Strip, a terror cell that barricaded itself near the al-Quds Hospital was gunned down by Israeli fighter jets guided by the IDF's 36th Armored Division.

As per the military, the cell planned to launch an attack on the ground forces from its barricaded position. Advertisement

The aerial strike on the cell caused a large secondary explosion on the ground adjacent to the hospital, indicating the presence of a cache of explosions and other Hamas weaponry stored in the vicinity of the hospital.

This is a developing story.