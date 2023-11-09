IDF opens channels for Gazans to report Hamas humanitarian violations

The IDF published a phone number alongside a Telegram channel for Gazan residents to report when Hamas terrorists are preventing them from fleeing southwards. The phone number to contact is +972 50-341-0322 and the Telegram account is called: @gaza_saver.

"I am addressing the Gazan public - your power is stronger than you think!" Share with us if Hamas prevents you from moving south on the Telegram account at the attached number!" IDF Arabic language spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said.

Gazans waving white flags flee southwards inside the Gaza Strip after IDF warnings about targeting Hamas terrorists, November 7, 2023

"Yesterday we published the name and position of Ahmed Tsiam - the commander of a company in Hamas who prevented thousands of those sheltered in the Ranteesi Specialist Hospital in Gaza City from moving south over the Gaza River and protecting themselves. Today we reveal another proof of Hamas's attempts - a recording of a conversation between two Gaza residents who say what you all know: Hamas forcibly prevents the residents of the northern Gaza Strip from evacuating so that they can continue to be a human shield for its terrorists!"

Adraee revealed Wednesday that Siam was hiding in the hospital and preventing some 1,000 people from evacuating.

#عاجل وخطير للغاية هذا هو المدعو أحمد صيام قائد سرية ناصر-الرضوان في كتيبة الفرقان التابعة لحماس. هذا المخرب متواجد الآن في #مستشفى_الرنتيسي غرب مدينة غزة ويمنع من النازحين المتواجدين هناك من اخلاء المكان والتوجه جنوبًا لحماية أنفسهم. نحو ألف مدني في #غزة محتجز كرهائن من… pic.twitter.com/6P0faYmJyn — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 8, 2023

Israeli warnings of airstrikes

Since the Israeli response to Hamas's brutal attacks on October 7, the IDF has repeatedly made humanitarian efforts to save the lives of Gazans. IDF soldiers have called Gazans on the phone and instructed that buildings be evacuated before airstrikes and likewise, the Israeli Air Force has continuously dropped leaflets warning Gaza's residents of incoming airstrikes in specific areas.

Hamas has reportedly been preventing its citizens from fleeing, keeping them in harm's way and in some instances even punishing them for attempting to flee. Thousands of Gazans fled toward the Strip’s south using a humanitarian corridor opened by the IDF via the Salah-a-Din Road on Wednesday.