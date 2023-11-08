IDF opens evacuation corridor for Gaza civilians to head south

The IDF said it would open a civilian evacuation corridor on Salah al-Din Street in the Gaza Strip from north to south Gaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

"For your safety, take advantage of the time to move south beyond Wadi Gaza. The northern Gaza Strip area is considered a fierce combat zone, and time is running out to evacuate it. Join hundreds of thousands who have responded to calls and moved south in recent days," said the IDF spokesperson to Arabic media, Avichay Adraee.

While the corridor was only set to be open until 2 p.m., Adraee announced in the afternoon that the route would be safe for another hour due to the "great response since the morning hours." A map published by Adraee advised those evacuating to head to Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza.

"For your safety, join the large thousands who headed to the southern Wadi Gaza area since the morning hours, so seize the opportunity until three o’clock in the afternoon to protect yourselves and members of your families," said Adraee.

Gazans flee southwards along the IDF's humanitarian corridor, opened for a few hours, November 8, 2023 (IDF)

The IDF released footage of Palestinians heading south along the evacuation route, saying thousands of people had evacuated on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the IDF published footage showing civilians evacuating along the route as an IDF tank protected them. In recent days, the IDF said that Hamas had fired at civilians attempting to evacuate in an effort to force them to stay in northern Gaza.

Hamas working to prevent civilians from evacuating

Since the war began, Hamas has made repeated efforts to prevent civilians from evacuating to southern Gaza, calling IDF warnings to civilians to evacuate "propaganda."