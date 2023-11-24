Israel-Hamas war: What will the IDF do in Gaza during ceasefire?

The war is not over as far as the IDF is concerned, but is only on a break, while in the coming hours, the main effort is to bring back the kidnapped.

The IDF believes that only the ground offensive and the attack on Hamas led Hamas to return hostages. Even during the ground offensive, operations were carried out to rescue hostages and the IDF will continue to do so.

During the break the IDF will focus on defending its forces, intensifying logistical readiness and learning from what's happened so far, preparing and planning for the continuation of the war, gathering intelligence, and approving orders for when the war resumes.

IDF preventing Gazans from moving back north

The IDF is now on the defensive and there are operational challenges. Every threat to the forces has already been responded to aggressively and will continue to be so. The IDF is prepared to continue a forward attack and will not allow the Gazans to return north of Wadi Gaza. In addition, the army dropped leaflets prohibiting a return to the north and there were attempts to return to the north that were prevented. Palestinians flee Gaza City, during a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, near Gaza City November 24, 2023. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

A small amount of people have moved from the north to the south since the morning. The IDF carried out an attack overnight in Jabalya.

As far as the army is concerned, the ceasefire includes all the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. The IDF stands by the agreement on not operating drones and operates other intelligence-gathering means.

Earlier, the IDF blew up the tunnel found in Shifa Hospital, without damaging the hospital buildings. In addition, the IDF caught terrorists in Shifa and arrested them.