Eleven IDF combat soldiers were wounded recently by an anti-tank missile in Beit Hillel, highlighting the growing threat of Hezbollah just kilometers from the Israel-Lebanon border.

Col. Kobi Marom, an expert on national security, expressed his concerns on Anat Davidov and Udi Segal's program on 103FM. He also discussed the ongoing campaign against Hamas in Gaza in the South.

Marom criticized Israel's strategic approach, stating, "We are acting as if the October 7 massacre never happened. There is a terrorist organization waging war against us on the northern front, yet we have been reactive and cautious in our response. This is an impossible situation."

He emphasized the need for a stronger stance against Hezbollah, urging the IDF to make them pay a price for their aggression. Marom suggested increasing attacks along the border and preparing for a limited offensive after the main effort in Gaza. He believes that a more determined approach will create real security and deter further Hezbollah aggression.

Gaza war: Hamas won't be destroyed in 3 weeks

Regarding the South, Marom highlighted the critical stage of the ground campaign. He criticized Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar for underestimating Israeli society's resilience and determination for security. An Israeli soldier gestures towards a tank crew member as it crosses a road, as part of the convoy, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, near Israel's border with southern Gaza, in Israel, December 4, 2023 (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

While he does not believe Hamas will be destroyed in the three-week effort, he predicts a serious blow to the group. He also emphasized the importance of creating conditions for a large hostage release deal, which may come with heavy prices but is necessary for those affected by the conflict.

Marom also criticized the disorganized leadership, pointing out the strained relationship between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. He stated, "A government that fails to prioritize national resilience and public trust damages our ability to win this war. We must prioritize the well-being of our citizens and help them rebuild their lives."

Amitai Doak of 103FM contributed to this report