IDF Southern Command Chief Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkleman on Wednesday said in a meeting in southern Gaza with his field commanders that the IDF is continuing to press forward with its invasion of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

On Tuesday, the IDF revealed that its invasion of southern Gaza and Khan Yunis had started Sunday night.

According to the IDF, the top field commanders handling the Khan Yunis invasion presented Finkleman with the status of IDF and enemy forces within the city, the attacks already undertaken, and their future attack plans.

"The battle for Khan Yunis is a central priority. I am impressed that it is being carried out well: that we have a handle on all the details and that we are pressing forward," said Finkleman.

Finkleman stated, "There are centerpieces of the mission and we will go forward with this. Continue to take this forward. We will send to here anything that is needed [in terms of reinforcements and joint air attacks] and push forward at all times." People walk at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 18, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

The fight for Khan Yunis is considered the most crucial remaining battle over the Gaza Strip given that the IDF has already controlled most of Gaza City in northern Gaza for the last few weeks, and that Hamas's high command and many of the hostages are believed to be there.

The takeover of Khan Yunis

A massive force of multiple brigades, including from Division 162, was thrown into the onslaught to take over Hamas's most crucial city in southern Gaza on Monday night.

The air force accompanied the ground forces thrust into Khan Yunis with significant attacks to eliminate Hamas command and control capabilities.

Civilians from Khan Yunis had been directed to evacuate further south to Rafah as well as to a safe area toward the west of Khan Yunis.

At the same time as the attacks on Khan Yunis, the IDF sent a large and hard-hitting force, including Divisions 162 and 36, into Shejaia, known as Hamas's greatest remaining stronghold in northern Gaza.