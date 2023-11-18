Israel calls on Gazans in south to evacuate, kills Hamas terror cells

The IDF eliminated a Hamas terrorist cell on Saturday that carried out a barrage of rocket fire on Israel's center the day before.
Reservists from the IDF's 16th Jerusalem Brigade identified the terrorists who carried out the shooting from the roof of a building and directed an IAF aircraft to eliminate them.
Israel: Residents of Khan Yunis must evacuate
Israel has also called on residents of the city of Khan Yunis to evacuate on Saturday, with leaflets distributed by the IDF that asked them to reach areas where Israel allows the transfer of humanitarian aid.
As the IDF operates in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces are expected to locate underground tunnels built by Hamas.
IDF spokesman R.-Adm Daniel Hagari said on Friday said that more information on Hamas' underground infrastructure and the hostages' location were discovered.
Earlier that day, Israeli forces found RPG bombs, mortar bombs, and weapons in a kindergarten in Gaza.
Maariv Online contributed to this report.