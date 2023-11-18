Israel calls on Gazans in south to evacuate, kills Hamas terror cells

The IDF eliminated a Hamas terrorist cell on Saturday that carried out a barrage of rocket fire on Israel's center the day before.

Reservists from the IDF's 16th Jerusalem Brigade identified the terrorists who carried out the shooting from the roof of a building and directed an IAF aircraft to eliminate them.

IDF strikes a Hamas terrorist cell that fired rockets from the Gaza Strip on November 18, 2023 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel: Residents of Khan Yunis must evacuate

Israel has also called on residents of the city of Khan Yunis to evacuate on Saturday, with leaflets distributed by the IDF that asked them to reach areas where Israel allows the transfer of humanitarian aid.

As the IDF operates in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli forces are expected to locate underground tunnels built by Hamas.

IDF spokesman R.-Adm Daniel Hagari said on Friday said that more information on Hamas' underground infrastructure and the hostages' location were discovered. People walk at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on November 18, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Earlier that day, Israeli forces found RPG bombs, mortar bombs, and weapons in a kindergarten in Gaza.

Maariv Online contributed to this report.