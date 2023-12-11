IDF dubs 2024 'Year of War,' unclear when reservists can go home

The IDF has stated that it is currently in the second phase of the war with Hamas, focusing on offensive activity in Khan Yunis and continuing its progress in the northern Gaza Strip.

However, the start date for the third phase, which involves operational control of all areas, has yet to be determined. The IDF acknowledges that one of the challenges faced is within Hamas, with forces in the field not complying with orders from the military wing.

According to the IDF, control of Gaza is split, with there being areas where the Hamas leadership has no control and areas where the IDF has yet to conduct ground operations, relying only on airstrikes. These areas include parts of Khan Yunis and Rafah. In addition, the IDF estimates that approximately 50% of Hamas's military wing has been eliminated.

Animated infographic on the subject of senior members of the terrorist organization Hamas in the northern Gaza and Gaza divisions who were eliminated by the IDF and the Shin Bet. 10.12.23 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

As long as the second phase continues, reservist soldiers will be required to serve in large numbers. It is only in the third phase that reservists will be released. The IDF's goal remains to destroy Hamas, although they acknowledge that some guns and rockets may remain in the Gaza Strip.

Therefore, 2024 will be officially designated as a year of war. To date, the IDF has attacked 22,000 targets and numerous Hamas terrorists have been killed by the IDF. Despite the local Palestinian population having moved considerably to the South, there are still significant numbers residing in various parts of Gaza. A soldier captured at the Hamas military headquarters in Gaza (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

In addition to their operations in Gaza, the IDF has also conducted targeted countermeasures and attacks in Syria, including actions against Hezbollah's aerial capabilities.

Efforts are underway to reshape the Lebanese border to change operational methods, fire policies, and enhance infrastructure and troops in the region. Advertisement The IDF revealed in the foreign media: Hamas is launching rockets from humanitarian areas towards Israel December 7, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

How the IDF will bolstering security in 2024

The IDF emphasizes the need to neutralize Hamas capabilities and disband their battalions, leading to a phase referred to as "mowing the lawn," where divisional and battalion operations will focus on preventing future terrorist actions.

The IDF's efforts in the war have significantly diminished Hamas's rocket capacity through warehouse bombings, military presence, and rocket use reduction.

With the declaration of 2024 as the year of war, all current reserve battalions will be required to serve one month. This service will involve ground operations in addition to airstrikes. The IDF believes that what they achieve in the Gaza Strip will impact Hezbollah's actions and Middle Eastern dynamics.

Should Hezbollah fail to heed the message conveyed through the Gaza war and Israeli strikes on their targets in southern Lebanon, the IDF does not rule out the possibility of a major operation in that North. Meanwhile, the IDF has suspended offensive operations against the Houthis in Yemen, focusing on bolstering defenses and organizing a multinational force to address actions that threaten global interests, particularly maritime trade routes.