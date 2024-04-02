Journalist says the IDF needs haredim to safeguard West Bank settlements

Israeli Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara announced this past Sunday that the Israeli security system is obligated to recruit the ultra-Orthodox sector to the army.

The validity of the government's decision exempting ultra-Orthodox Jews from being drafted into the army expired on Monday, and in accordance with the interim order issued by the Supreme Court, yeshivot budgets for educational institutions currently attended by over 56,000 students will cease to receive government funding.

Reporter and military commentator Yossi Yehoshua spoke with Ben Caspit and Prof. Aryeh Eldad on 103FM radio about Central Command Maj.-Gen. Yehuda Fox's new plan.

The IDF lacking in manpower in the West Bank

"Since the war, 20 reserve battalions have been holding Judea and Samaria," said Yehoshua. "You can't drag it out any longer and we're really on the edge. This is the result of the lack of manpower. We have to expand our efforts and we see that we have a lot of casualties. Our ranks have been emptied and we need to fill them."

According to Yehoshua, "There are 6,400 patients in the rehabilitation wing. That's why we need the ultra-Orthodox. Those reservists will be able to train the ultra-Orthodox for combat at the Rifleman 03 level (basic training). They can then help secure the settlements, similar to the concept of shift work. This is the situation, and we will have to be flexible. There are positions that need to be filled in the ranks with required qualifications, and the ultra-Orthodox can fill in these deficiencies."

Assisted in editing the article: Assaf Harmoni, 103FM radio